‘In order to hear the earth, we must love it’: Amitav Ghosh

The West vs Global South

Ghosh expressed concern about the increasing role of Silicon Valley in shaping global events. He points to the belief among some tech leaders that a global collapse, or “the Event,” will lead to the destruction of much of the global South. “They think when ‘The Event’ happens, the great majority who will die will be people in the global South,” he said, while criticising this belief as naive and narrow.

Ghosh noted how the vision for the future, held by some of the world’s most powerful thinkers, has an “exterminatory impulse…their vision for the future seems to harbor an exterminatory element, reflecting a theme of destruction that runs through much of Western thought. This imagines a scenario where large parts of the world’s population are wiped out, while they safely ensconced in their bunkers, emerge after what they call a ‘Malthusian correction’ to regain dominance.”

He argued that such speculative apocalyptic scenarios underestimate the resilience of communities outside the developed world, who have historically adapted to harsh conditions. “In the event of a global collapse, who is likely to survive?... Survival, in my view, will favour those who have managed to remain outside the developmental state, preserving their native forms of resilience and adapting to harsh conditions,” he said.

Ghosh also referenced environmental disasters in wealthy countries, like the latest wildfires in Los Angeles and Australia, as proof that no one is truly safe from the impacts of ecological disasters. Ghosh says, “climate change does not respect boundaries...These events demonstrate that no one is immune to the impacts of ecological collapse, regardless of geography or privilege.”