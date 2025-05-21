Banu Mushtaq makes history with International Booker win for Kannada collection ‘Heart lamp’

In a landmark achievement for Indian literature, Banu Mushtaq has become the first-author writing in Kannada to win the International Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary honours. The short story, Heart Lamp, was announced the winner at the prestigious ceremony at London’s Tate Modern on May 20, 2025.
Mushtaq, who is also a lawyer and social activist, shared the £50,000 with her translator Deepa Bhasthi, who brought the collection from Kannada to English. The prize recognises outstanding works of fiction from around the world that have been translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.
This win marks a significant moment not only for Mushtaq but for Kannada literature at large. Heart Lamp stood out among six shortlisted titles from around the globe. The book won praise for its emotionally rich and sharp storytelling, delving into complex social and familial dynamics with distinctly local voice and universal resonance.
Mushtaq described the recognition as a step forward for linguistic and cultural inclusivity in global literature, while Bhasthi celebrated the visibility it brings to Kannada, a language spoken by millions but rarely seen in international literary spaces.
Back in India, the win sparked widespread pride and celebration. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Mushtaq on social media, calling the achievement a proud moment for the Kannada- speaking community and a cultural milestone.
Mushtaq’s win underscores the power of literature to connect people languages and cultures. It also affirms that stories rooted in religious identities can hold universal meaning —when given the platform they deserve.