Banu Mushtaq makes history with International Booker win for Kannada collection ‘Heart lamp’

This win marks a significant moment not only for Mushtaq but for Kannada literature at large. Heart Lamp stood out among six shortlisted titles from around the globe. The book won praise for its emotionally rich and sharp storytelling, delving into complex social and familial dynamics with distinctly local voice and universal resonance.

Mushtaq described the recognition as a step forward for linguistic and cultural inclusivity in global literature, while Bhasthi celebrated the visibility it brings to Kannada, a language spoken by millions but rarely seen in international literary spaces.

Back in India, the win sparked widespread pride and celebration. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Mushtaq on social media, calling the achievement a proud moment for the Kannada- speaking community and a cultural milestone.