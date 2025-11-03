Charu's compartments: Rahul Bhattacharya on his new book 'Railsong'

Nearly a decade after his first novel, The Sly Company of People Who Care (2011), Bhattacharya returns with Railsong. “I wanted to write a novel around an enterprise that gestures at the gargantuan scale and complexity of our country – such as the census, or the railways – with an individual in the middle of it,” Bhattacharya says. “I needed to discover the individual. And that process became the novel.”

Bhattacharya considered calling the novel Song of the Rail — a nod to Pather Panchali (Song of the Road) — but named it Railsong to capture the musical rhythm of its world. “It evokes the sound of a train on its tracks, familiar to travellers and to anyone who lives or works by the railway lines,” Bhattacharya says, “but also conjures the idea of the network running like a song through the soul of our country.”

For Bhattacharya, the railways — what Jawaharlal Nehru once called “our greatest national undertaking” — serve as both setting and metaphor, a “human network” through which the story of Charu and of India unfolds. “The locomotion, and the commotion, of Charu’s life drive us through this web of connected lives,” he says.