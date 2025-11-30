Oscar-winning British playwright Tom Stoppard, who wrote Shakespeare in Love, dies at 88

In a statement posted to its website, United Agents said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” the statement continued. “It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

Stoppard was born Tomas Straussler in Zlin, now part of the Czech Republic, to a Jewish family that escaped the Nazi invasion in 1939. The family first fleed to Singapore, then to Australia and India. Many members of his extended family were killed in the Holocaust.