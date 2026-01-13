Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's son passes away, family accuses hospital of negligence

The hospital, which expressed their sympathies with the grieving family said that the care it had extended to the toddler, was at par with international standards. Euracare Hospital claimed that the patient, Nkanu Nnamdi was in extremely critical condition when he was brought in.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's sister-in-law, Dr Anthea Nwandu made her allegations on live television in Nigeria and put forward her claims that the toddler was given "too much sedation" and was not provided oxygen when required, leading to brain injury and eventually, an unfortunate death.

The doctor further said that the medical staff at the hospital would leave the patient alone and took improper care that put the child in harm's way. Currently, it has been reported that an investigation into the sudden death and allegations are being carried on.

In a statement, the hospital said, "In the course of his care, we worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by his family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided".

The 48-year-old author is mother to a daughter born in 2016. She gave birth to her twin boys in 2024 who were welcomed via surrogate. However, one of the twin boys died less than 24 hours since being brought to Euracare Hospital.