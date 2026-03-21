Anu Lall's new book, Bishnois and the Blackbuck: Can Dharma Save the Environment?

Principles to live by

The Bishnois, who primarily live in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, follow a 550-year-old philosophy laid down by spiritual leader Guru Jambheshwar — founder of the Bishnoi Panth, a set of 29 principles followed by the community. “The community’s ethos revolves around protecting all wildlife, especially blackbucks, who are seen as delicate animals that deserve protection,” the author writes in her book.

Blackbucks were once widespread across the Indian subcontinent but are now largely confined to protected areas due to habitat loss and hunting. The species is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, granting it the highest level of legal protection in India. Describing the animal, Lall writes, “This graceful creature… moves with a speed and stride that is almost poetic,” capable of reaching up to 80 kmph.

Bishnois consider it their “dharma” or duty to protect the animal, as well as the other flora and fauna. In the book, Lall also cites Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution, which states that it is a citizen’s fundamental duty “to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures.”

One of the chapters recounts another incident: In 1996, Nihal Chand Bishnoi confronted hunters to save blackbucks and lost his life. He was later awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously. His father, speaking in a documentary, said, “I mourn my son, but I am happy he became a shaheed while protecting our Bishnoi faith.”