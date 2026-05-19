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5 verses on love by Ruskin Bond that make us feel warm

Ruskin Bond's Book of Verse on love, nature, childhood and more, feels like a warm hug
5 verses on love by Ruskin Bond that make us feel warm
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Enough for Me

Enough for me that you are beautiful:

Beauty possessed diminishes.

Better a dream of love

Than love’s dream broken;

Better a look exchanged

Than love’s word spoken.

Enough for me that you walk past,

A firefly flashing in the dark.

It Isn’t Time That’s Passing

Remember the long ago when we lay together

In a pain of tenderness and counted

Our dreams: long summer afternoons

When the whistling-thrush released

A deep sweet secret on the trembling air;

Blackbird on the wing, bird of the forest shadows,

Black rose in the long ago summer,

This was your song: It isn’t time that’s passing by,

It is you and I.

Phantom Lover

Night unto night

When the world’s asleep,

You come to me,

Our tryst to keep.

Held captive, in thrall,

As the stars look down,

Body and soul

From night unto dawn.

Silent you come

And softly you go,

Ours is a love

That none must know.

Love Is a Law

Who shall set a law to lovers?

Love is a law unto itself

Love gained is often lost

And love that’s lost is found again

It’s love that makes the world go round

Love that keeps us closely bound

Take this power to love away

We would be just beasts of prey

If Love should lose its hold on us

Discord would rule the Universe.

The Love of Two Stars

Two stars fell in love.

Between them came sky

And ten moons and two suns riding high,

Before them the nebulous star-crusted Way,

The silence of Night, the silver of Day.

A million years passed, the lovers still glowed

With the brilliance and fire and passion of old;

But one star grew restless and set off at night

With a wonderful shower of hot white light.

He sped to his love, with his hopes and his fears,

But missed her, alas, by a thousand light-years.

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Ruskin Bond
verses on love
Book of Verse by Ruskin Bond