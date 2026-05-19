5 verses on love by Ruskin Bond that make us feel warm

Enough for me that you are beautiful:
Beauty possessed diminishes.
Better a dream of love
Than love’s dream broken;
Better a look exchanged
Than love’s word spoken.
Enough for me that you walk past,
A firefly flashing in the dark.
Remember the long ago when we lay together
In a pain of tenderness and counted
Our dreams: long summer afternoons
When the whistling-thrush released
A deep sweet secret on the trembling air;
Blackbird on the wing, bird of the forest shadows,
Black rose in the long ago summer,
This was your song: It isn’t time that’s passing by,
It is you and I.
Night unto night
When the world’s asleep,
You come to me,
Our tryst to keep.
Held captive, in thrall,
As the stars look down,
Body and soul
From night unto dawn.
Silent you come
And softly you go,
Ours is a love
That none must know.
Who shall set a law to lovers?
Love is a law unto itself
Love gained is often lost
And love that’s lost is found again
It’s love that makes the world go round
Love that keeps us closely bound
Take this power to love away
We would be just beasts of prey
If Love should lose its hold on us
Discord would rule the Universe.
Two stars fell in love.
Between them came sky
And ten moons and two suns riding high,
Before them the nebulous star-crusted Way,
The silence of Night, the silver of Day.
A million years passed, the lovers still glowed
With the brilliance and fire and passion of old;
But one star grew restless and set off at night
With a wonderful shower of hot white light.
He sped to his love, with his hopes and his fears,
But missed her, alas, by a thousand light-years.