Rahul Subramanian: All about how conversations evolve and more

The crowd-work format is undeniably risky, yet Mumbai-based brand-manager-turned comedian, Rahul Subramanian has executed it flawlessly, demonstrating his proficiency as an improviser and conversationalist. With unparalleled amalgamation of observational humour, relatable anecdotes, and impeccable timing, Rahul Subramanian has solidified his position as a dynamic and versatile comedian in the Indian entertainment industry. His prowess in avant-garde and experimental format such as crowd-work features in his latest one-hour special, Rahul Talks To People. The special commences with Rahul ambling onto the stage armed with a mic and a sense of calm. He breaks the ice with his audience, acquaints them with the premise of the show, and goes on to converse with the beholders to generate a show — aptly quick to dive into the crowd-work, and within moments, have them in stitches.

He initiates by inquiring about the attendees’ professions, and the responses he elicits span the gamut. From software engineers and doctors to bankers and even a pilot, Rahul adroitly transforms each vocation into a source of hilarity, deftly highlighting the quirks and foibles of each job. What is noteworthy about the artiste’s performance is his ability to connect with us. He does not merely employ the masses’ responses as grist for his mill, but also takes the time to delve deeper, asking follow-up questions and unearthing their personal stories and experiences. He sustains his impetus and the guffaws continue to come thick and fast. At one point, he even invites a member of the audience on stage to share their story, a segment that results in a side-splitting and one-on-one exchange.

“I am being myself because it’s all about crowd-work, calling for spontaneity. Nothing is thought of, applied rationally or scripted. The way my humour is represented is absolutely raw, organic and pure. However, the downside is that, if you are not sharp enough or work on your skills concerning your spontaneity, people may not find you funny. The challenging part is that you have to be focused and be a better listener, but the rewards are fulfilling. The resulting creativity is the magnification of my inherent sense of humour,” he tells us.

Despite the lack of a pre-planned set and an unclear comprehension of his impending tête-à-tête with beholders, he attracts their curiosity. Immersing six different sets of audiences across five cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while encapsulating corporate lives, cricket umpiring, and marketing, the comedian also triggers more arguments and talking points concerning an urban and capitalistic setup. “But the topic is neither in my hands nor the people I speak to. It’s about how the conversations evolve,” he tells us, adding, “However, when the first wave of laughter hits you, the feeling is satisfying and motivating.”

Furthermore, sharing his rapport with the special’s creative director, Biswa Kalyan Rath, he tells us, “The reason I approached him was because I have always looked up to his wit and smartness. He is a friend and someone whose humour I enjoy a lot. I needed someone as sharp as him — someone who would be able to look at multiple things. Throughout the show, I left all the stressful parts to Biswa. I just had one role which was the easiest and most enjoyable — to go up on stage and start being funny.”

Performing since 2014 immediately after making it big in the comedy circuit, acing open-mic competitions like Virgin Pants and Canvas Laugh Club, and fashioning his first-ever YouTube channel, Random Chikibum in 2015, Rahul humbly admits that the industry is tricky. “We are learning on the go and comedy is a lonely profession. But I do what I love. You make others laugh and watch them have a good time because of you. The freedom of being the decider of your own set is the most exciting part about being in this field. For this show, I went up on stage with as little preconceived notions as possible. And that’s when the conversations were at their best,” he says signing off.

Streaming on Amazon Prime.

