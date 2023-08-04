Stand-up comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set for Kisi Ko Batana Mat

The reason for Anubhav Singh Bassi’s prominence in stand-up comedy’s hall of fame is unequivocally clear. His flair for Hindi comedy, often referred to as ‘Indian humour,’ catapults the essence of Indian wit to the forefront of recognition. We spoke to him over a call, peering into the inner workings of his comedic lustre. Bassi illuminated the essence of his craft, shedding light on his style, writing process, and the wit that fuels his uproarious jokes. With his show, Kisi Ko Batana Mat across India, his anecdotal flair sets him apart from the comedy populace.

“The show is not just about delivering jokes about school and childhood. It is about embracing the human experience with all its idiosyncrasies, celebrating our shared laughter, and reminding us of the joy found in the simple anecdotes of life,” he doesn’t reveal much, adding that he should stay true to the title of his impending performance, which roughly translates to keeping things under the radar. The comedian’s genius lies in his ability to craft narratives that weave the fabric of his life experiences and keen observations. Eschewing conventional one-liners or surreal antics, he immerses us in narratives that draw from the reservoir of his reality.

From childhood escapades to adult misadventures, Bassi masterfully infuses each story with a generous dose of wit, charm, and heartfelt emotion. It is this elaborate storytelling, layered with clever twists, that amuses and keeps us hanging on to every word he utters. “Comedy is a mirror that reflects our quirks and foibles. It tells us that we’re all in a messed-up world. What you need is to recall some relatable moments that have the potential to generate the biggest laughs,” he shares warmly.

Bassi’s journey has been nothing short of meteoric. January saw the announcement of his Bollywood debut in Luv Ranjan’s highly anticipated film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, wherein he held his own alongside acclaimed stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Before gracing the silver screen, he had dropped his first standup special, Bas Kar Bassi, exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

`1,200. August 12. At Shilpakala Vedika, Hi-tech City.