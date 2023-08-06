Zakir Khan to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall; calls it, ‘The long-standing vision I had for my artistry’

Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is all set to become the first Indian content creator to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall. He recently revealed that his introduction to the Royal Albert Hall ensued through his listening sessions of Ghulam Ali and the Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He will be debuting at the Royal Albert Hall on October 8, with his show Zakir Khan Live.

Commenting on the same, Zakir who is one of the most relevant comedians from the South Asian market said, "My introduction to the Royal Albert Hall ensued through my listening sessions of Ghulam Ali and Lata Mangeshkar. I used to purchase cassettes of their live performances at the prestigious venue. But sometime in the year 2015, I stumbled upon a video of Adele's live performance at the Royal Albert Hall and I was mesmerised by what I witnessed."

He added, "This is a blessing for creative talents like myself who have always envisioned taking India to the world in a truly state-of-the-art fashion. I am truly grateful and elated with this opportunity and it almost feels surreal that my global touring repertoire comes to a full circle. With the grace of God and the love of my audiences, I am able to bring to life the long-standing vision I had for my artistry."

The hall, which was inaugurated in 1871 by Queen Victoria in memory of her late husband Prince Albert, is one of the UK's premier concert venues which has played host to world-famous artists over the years. Legendary artists of the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, A. R. Rahman, Pt. Ravi Shankar, Ghulam Ali, Zakir Hussain and Shiamak Davar have performed there before.

Zakir will be performing at prestigious venues such as Sydney Opera and Palais Theatre later this year, making him one of the most aspirational comic acts emerging out of India in recent times. Zakir further added, "This is one of the biggest shows of my life which would have not been possible with the dedicated efforts of OML and UTA. I don't know how many people will turn up for the showcase but to every attendee who will be a part of this momentous occasion in my life, I'd like to say that this will be a very special moment for me and I'm happy that you are an intrinsic part of it."

Zakir became a popular personality in India's comedy circuit in 2012 after winning the title of 'India's Best Stand Up', a comedy competition organised by Comedy Central. He later won over love and respect from the masses with the release of his three widely appreciated standup series Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) and Tathastu (2022) on Amazon Prime Video.