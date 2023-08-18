Life is too short to be angry, says Samay Raina

For Samay Raina, the age-old adage ‘slow and steady wins the race’ had never found a more compelling embodiment. In 2019, standup comedy contest, Comicstaan 2 cast limelight on none other than the co-winner and then-aspiring comedian. Hailing from Kashmir but nurtured amidst Hyderabad, Samay is a fusion of cultures. Each chuckle he elicited earned him brownie points that glittered as recognition. The early stages witnessed his ascent in humble strides, his comedic cosmos gradually igniting with sparks. A mere 21 years encased his being, but his presence loomed larger than life itself.

Now, an already impending Live & Unfiltered — India Tour gets more interesting here, as Samay, who shifted to Mumbai a year ago, invites us to laugh. As he recalls how it all began for him, we tune in closely. As the Hyderabad show was cancelled due to traffic last time, we learn how excited he is now. “It is like a homecoming to me,” he tells us. To throwback to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid the tough, Samay found a special way to make things better. He started playing chess online with comedians and chess experts. Needless to say, brainpower and laughter became a hit. We speak to the 25-year-old about chess, standup comedy, and the similarities he finds as he becomes the master of both arts.

As someone who has achieved success in comedy and chess, how do these two disciplines complement each other in your life?

It is quite interesting. When I started playing chess and sharing it online, people weren’t exactly tuning in just for my chess-related jokes. It’s like they got a glimpse of who I am, unfiltered and all. Usually, what you see on the screen is a more polished version of me. Being out there on the internet, playing chess and cracking jokes, kind of helped me lay down the foundation. So, when people eventually came to my shows, there was already this connection. They could relate to me better, both as a chess player and a comedian. So, in a way, chess and comedy sort of teamed up and became cohorts. And you know what’s ironic? The pandemic, as tough as it was, actually played a role in making this happen. And for that, I am grateful.

What similarities do you find in the way you approach chess and comedy?

When it comes to standup, I’ve got this whole plan, this idea, a starting point, just like in chess. In chess, you strategise your moves — both the ones you make and the ones you don’t. Each move should have a purpose, a reason behind it. It’s kind of similar in comedy, too. Every word I say needs to count, to mean something. Chess is like this intricate puzzle, a game that imitates life’s decisions. Comedy, surprisingly, does the same. Just as in chess, where every piece has a role and a move, every word in my comedy material has its place and purpose. There is a flow and a rhythm that I need to maintain in both. I’ve got this thing for playing aggressive chess. It is like my signature move. And funnily enough, that is how I roll in my comedy too. I have strong opinions, and you will find punch lines flying left and right, just like chess moves. Chess is a mirror of my personality. Just like my aggressive chess style, my comedy showcases who I am. It is amazing how these two worlds, chess and comedy, really echo each other.

You have been raising funds for social causes through your art. How do you see the relationship between art and social responsibility?

In the art scene, there are two kinds of people: the ones who have made it big, and the ones who are still striving. Now, if you’re fortunate enough to be raking in substantiality, I think there is a responsibility that comes with it. It’s like this interconnected world, and all the people within it are sort of like your extended family. Think about it, when you are up on that stage, performing for thousands, you’re sharing a piece of yourself with all of them. And in a way, you kind of owe them something. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you’re making more than you need, giving back just feels right. Sharing isn’t just about money, it’s about care. It’s about passing along knowledge, insights, and yes, even money. We’ve got a duty towards our society, an unspoken pact to uplift one another. We’re all part of this world, and making it a better place is something we can all chip in for.

What lessons have you learned along the way?

I keep learning every day. I have learned that jealousy is normal. And that you cannot be in everyone’s good books and that is completely fine. I have learnt how to live and let live. Life is too short to be angry. Just relax.

