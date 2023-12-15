Aakash Mehta on why one mustn't fear what they laugh at 

"Most of my material is just me processing the things that are happening around,” begins stand-up comedian, Aakash Mehta, who will be in Hyderabad this weekend for Dark, followed by a whole new material in Aakash Mehta Live. Spilling some beans about the latter, the artiste confirms that he will chronicle gender politics, environment, marriages and even automation. It is no news that most of his comedy requires only himself and a microphone. Perhaps, what’s different this time, is that you will feel the behind-the-scenes of the show while also being a part of everything happening that night. Aakash also made his Netflix debut earlier this year with Social Currency — a reality show where eight influencers go head-to-head in a series of challenges across 21 days. While as a comedian, Aakash looks forward to having the first wave of laughter hit him every time he is up on stage, his first time on a reality show was also quite thoroughly, an informative transition. In our conversation, we delve more into his dark comedy, his sources of inspiration varying over the years as the art form remains particularly kind and forgiving.

Can you talk about your new material, Aakash Mehta Live? What can we expect?

Most of my material is just me processing the things that are happening around me, happening to me and to those I love. And this special is just that. From gender politics to the environment to marriage and even automation, this show covers it all!

You’ve also debuted the OTT space with the reality show Social Currency. And, you’re already exploring films wherein you intend to reveal your non-funny side to the crowd. Can you elaborate a bit on that?

As much as I love comedy, one can’t deny that it doesn’t allow you to show the entire length and breadth of the human experience. Not everything needs to end with a laugh or even have one in between. So that’s the pursuit with acting and even with the music album I released earlier this year. I want to express all that it is to be human and that is much more than jokes.

Your oldest show, Nasty was about sex education in which you covered intimacy and consent. These concepts have been misrepresented since times immemorial and even today, people do not understand them completely. How does comedy expose the puritan attitudes around taboo topics?

Comedy just helps to make the medicine go down easier. It’s taking a topic out of its taboo context and bringing it into day-to-day life. Many a time, we hyper-fixate on the words being said as opposed to the message behind them. My intent behind Nasty was to desensitise people to the words and situations around sex so that we can, at some level, have a serious conversation around them. What I’m trying to say is that you can’t be afraid of something you laugh at. This is probably why we can’t make fun of politicians anymore.

How have your sources of inspiration changed over the years?

Everything about my stand-up has changed over the years — from tiny changes in timing to huge changes in subject matter. But inspirations have always stayed the same. I talk about things that move me. People, their stories and insights and the absurdity of this world we live in. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get over that.

Do you think people are making comedians uncomfortable these days? How do you see the genre’s future in India?

Comedy is the only art form where the audience actively participates in the creative process. If they don’t laugh at a joke or a certain subject, then beyond a point, the comedian can’t do much but drop the joke or subject altogether. It all boils down to the audience. If they support artists both monetarily and vocally and most importantly, with their attention, artistes will keep reaching new heights of creative expression. If not then well, we’re already living that reality.

Do you think the audience only cares about whether the show is funny or not or anything more — especially because the subjects of your comedy are somewhat unfiltered and bold, to be discussed openly?

There are two aspects to this. First, we are a nation constantly in search of who to worship next. This, in my opinion, has led to a creative economy that is hopelessly celebrity-driven. If more than a certain number of people come to watch a show, I assume only a certain percentage cares about it. The rest care about being seen at the venue. The more buzz around any artiste, the more tickets they will sell because if nothing else, there will be an audience there to see what all the buzz is about. So if you’re aiming for mass appeal, there’s a way to work towards it. Secondly, you don’t pick the art you love; it picks you. I try to just focus on being honest with myself and my craft. If I keep doing what I’m doing, eventually people will find my work or my work will find people.

What’s the biggest mistake a comedian can make?

Nothing! My craft is forgiving. Comedy gives everyone a second, third and fourth chance.

December 17. 6 pm & 8 pm. At district150, Knowledge City.