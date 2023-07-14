Comedy of Rohit Swain: A side-splitting performance

City-based stand-up comedian, Rohit Swain is gearing up to deliver a gut-busting solo show titled Trip Tease that is set to have audiences in stitches. Renowned for his quick wit and relatable brand of humour, the corporate-turned-comedian has established himself as an amusing force to be reckoned with. As he is about to complete a decade in comedy this year, his performance promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter, blending clean comedy with delightful musical interludes. Rohit’s repertoire shall include the ever-relevant subjects of travelling, the pandemic, and parenting in these unprecedented times.

Drawing from his globetrotting adventures, he will regale the beholders with uproarious tales of the absurdities encountered while navigating foreign lands. From language mishaps that lead to hilariously awkward situations to the comical misadventures of seeking a decent meal in unfamiliar territories, his comedic timing and razor-sharp satire will have you convulsed with laughter, holding your sides in mirthful agony. The show contains a special significance for Rohit as it marks a return to one of his earliest performance venues in Hyderabad. Tease, which flared its doors in 2014, was one of the pioneering venues in the city to showcase English stand-up comedy. Reflecting on his career, he remembers, “One of my first shows happened at Tease and it was very well-received.” It has been a gap of three long years since he last performed at the venue, and the prospect of returning to the familiar stage fills him with a sense of nostalgia.

As he prepares to step onto the Tease stage once again, he reminisces about the countless nights spent making audiences burst into laughter, forging unforgettable memories in the process. “Returning after years feels like coming home, reconnecting with the very essence of why I fell in love with stand-up comedy in the first place. I’m thrilled to create new moments of laughter and joy, weaving together the familiar and the fresh,” he recounts. One of his popular personas on Instagram reels is that of a UP (Uttar Pradesh) corporate guy, where he hilariously portrays the interactions between an employee and his boss in a corporate setting. The relatability of the UP corporate character extends beyond just the residents of Uttar Pradesh. Rohit notes that many people from different parts of India can identify with the archetype of having that one ‘UP friend’. This universality creates a connection between the man and the audience, enabling people from all corners of the country to find humour in his antics and relish the comedic charm that he brings to the table.

“My father’s service in the Army allowed me to travel and experience the incredible diversity of India,” Rohit adds. “Born in Assam and raised in UP and Odisha, I’ve had the privilege of immersing myself in various cultures and languages. It was during my formative years in Uttar Pradesh that I truly became familiar with the dialect. I picked up the accent, the mannerisms, and the distinct expressions that make it unusual. I often hear people ask how I have mastered the UP dialect so well, and my response is simple — it comes from living there for two decades and embracing the occasions that shape it.”

`499. July 15. 8 pm. At Tease, Begumpet.