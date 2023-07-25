South African comedian Trevor Noah to bring his 'Off The Record' tour to India in September

Comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host, Trevor Noah, who is renowned for hosting The Daily Show, travels across the globe for his Off The Record Tour. On popular demand, the multi-talented artist is making a stop in India, kicking off the much-anticipated Asia Tour. Performing for the first time ever in the country, Trevor will be giving seven shows in three cities.

Trevor Noah's background and experiences growing up in apartheid-era South Africa heavily influence his comedic style and perspective. He often incorporates themes of racial identity, social inequality and international relations into his comedy, offering insightful and sometimes challenging commentary on these topics.

Beyond his work in comedy, Trevor Noah has authored books, including his memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which became a bestseller. The book details his experiences of growing up mixed-race during apartheid and it received critical acclaim for its humour, honesty and poignant storytelling.

Throughout his career, Trevor Noah has received numerous accolades, including the recent Erasmus Prize. For the India leg of the Off The Record tour will travel to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th and 28th and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023.

Speaking about his India Tour, Trevor says, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Off The Record in 2023 kicked off on January 20 in Atlanta and will now visit Asia and all through the USA.

Besides the tour, his fans can also expect to see him as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, which will hit the streaming app next year. The six-part unscripted comedy series showcases Trevor pitting 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh – and lose.

Trevor is also turning into an executive producer on the newly announced Amazon FreeVee remake of the long-running British Series, Mock the Week. The half-hour program combines elements from talk shows, stand-up comedy sessions and improv games that sets two teams of comics against each other in a bid to satirize current news events and popular culture.

Tickets will be available online from August 3, 6 pm onwards.