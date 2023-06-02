Theatre taught me discipline and how to be in the moment: Standup comedian Shankar Chugani 

Setups and punchlines get all the attention, but a lot of personal references, unsolicited opinions from hated relatives, and self-deprecating humour can be way more interesting in particularly simple jokes where every word counts. For as long as he can remember, Coonoor-bred and Bangalore-based standup comedian, Shankar Chugani always wanted to perform at hill stations.

The 34-year-old shares that noticing cultural differences is as funny as it is interesting. The jester completes a decade in his profession and will be performing in Hyderabad to rant about being ‘broke,’ stereotypes surrounding height, and dating apps. While the copywriter-turned-comedian does not have a centralised theme about his set, Shankar’s spiky transgressive expressions and satire are designed to make a point.

“I am a short guy, about 5 feet and 4 inches. In college, I had a chance to compete in a fashion show amid 6 feet tall men. You will find me joking about such memories,” he tells us. Harbouring a four-year-old background in the theatre back in Bangalore, he recalls, “It taught me discipline, how to be in character and in the moment.”

` 399. June 3. 6.30 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills