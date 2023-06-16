Standup comedian Ashwin Srinivas is set to comment on social media, living with roommates, and eccentric cities

From late-night open mics to headlining clubs, comedians find fulfilment in the ability to make people laugh, brighten someone’s day, and provide a temporary escape from the daily grind. Bangalore-based standup comedian, Ashwin Srinivas discovered his love for the art form seven years ago through a series of serendipitous events. It all began when he attended a few open mic nights as a spectator, finding himself drawn to the spontaneity of the performers. Inspired and eager to try his hand at it, he mustered up the courage to take the stage for the first time. Preparing for his much-anticipated gig in the city, he shares,

“Hyderabad has a vibrant comedy scene, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. The enthusiasm of the audience here are infectious. I can’t wait to share my humour with them and create a memorable evening.” Ashwin’s show will be a blend of hilarious social media commentary, uproarious roommate stories, and a warm portrayal of the idiosyncrasies which make city lives captivating. “Standup comedy is a beautiful art form that allows me to share my perspective and connect with people,” Ashwin adds. “It is great how laughter brings us all together, even if we come from different backgrounds. I strive to create a space where people can forg et their worries and laugh together.”

While the corporate world may be characterised by seriousness, deadlines, and stress, the pursuit of laughter allowed him to embrace a more enlightened and expressive path. Before embarking on comedy, Ashwin enjoyed a successful career as an IT developer amid the intricacies of coding and troubleshooting within the corporate world. While he found satisfaction in his profession, an underlying love for comedy began to take root within him. An earlier show featuring 11 comics and a modest audience of three people was a turning point in his career. “I still remember it vividly,” Ashwin shares. “The small audience made it intimate, and I was able to connect with them to an extent. It gave me the confidence to pursue standup comedy more seriously.”

`249. June 17. 8 pm. Aaromale, Jubilee Hills.

chokita@newindian express.com @PaulChokita