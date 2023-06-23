We catch up with standup comedian Devesh Dixit, who tells us why comedy matters 

During is shows, Jaipur-bred and Mumbai-based standup comic Devesh Dixit ventures into uncharted territories. It’s a conscious effort on his part to avoid becoming stagnant or predictable. Currently touring the country with Gem of a Person, and having performed approximately 75 shows, each bringing its memories, the comedian will return to Hyderabad for the second time during this run. “When I was on trial shows for this one, I noticed myself repeatedly telling the audience that I wasn’t a bad person — which made me come up with the title,” he tells us. He believes that humour is subjective, and what tickles his funny bone may not necessarily resonate with others. However, he delivers each performance hoping that we share a similar comedic wavelength while appreciating his style. When it comes to his jokes, “I talk about what I think is funny and hope that the audience thinks the same way. I believe if I keep doing this, after a while I would have made a pool of people aligned with my humour,” Devesh shares.

Have you ever had a joke that didn’t work as well as you expected? How do you handle it when a joke falls flat?

Everyday. To come up with new material, you have to write fresh jokes and perform them in front of an open mic audience. It’s a trial-and-error process where most of those jokes won’t hit the mark, but you gradually get used to it over time. I don’t actively try to connect with the audience; I simply share what I find funny. I believe that by consistently doing this, I shall eventually attract a group of people who will genuinely like my sense of humour, and create a special bond with me. It's all about building a band of like-minded individuals.

Does your family play a role in fostering your sense of humour?

I have a family that likes to laugh. Jokes are always appreciated and encouraged. They say a smile is the shortest distance between people, but laughter is that bridge which connects us in my family. It is the glue that binds us all together and creates memories that last a lifetime. The inside jokes are like an instant mood booster!

Did you use humour as a coping mechanism during your childhood?

I have always been telling jokes as far as I can remember. I think it was my tool to be liked. I am just glad, I have got the opportunity to live my life through a talent that I have always possessed. Humour is a powerful tool for healing. In times of sadness or difficulty, a well-timed joke can provide momentary relief and help us see things from a different perspective. Comedy is not just about making people laugh; it’s about making them feel understood and seen. It’s about creating a sense of belonging and unity through shared laughter.

`499. 7 pm. June 25. At Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad.