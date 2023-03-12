Here's what to expect from Kenny Sebastian's new show, Professor of Tomfoolery



Last August when Kenny chose to drop the announcement of his new show, Professor of Tomfoolery, via an Instagram post on Independence day, the internet was taken by storm. Tickets sold out within no time and the audience could already tell it was going to be a great show. Returning after a hiatus of three years, one of India’s most beloved comedians Kenny Sebastian is back on the road and in Bengaluru this weekend. And here is an exclusive preview of his to today’s show.

The 32-year-old standup comedian’s most honest show yet comes from a reference he made to himself in his Netflix special The Most Interesting Person in the Room. The artiste who can also sing and play guitar, decided to make his sixth comedy show an elaborate one and hence began his show on November 18 in Hyderabad.

After successful outings at major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad among others, Kenny is all set to conclude the India Tour in our beautiful garden city and the last one happens to be today. After which the comedian will fly across the world to places including Dubai, Washington DC, Austin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Brussels, Vancouver, Berlin and more to present his latest show.

Kenny Sebastian

We caught his show last night that is produced and ticketed by Paytm Insider, and were thrilled to witness his unique style of observational comedy live. Kenny has centred his new show, Professor of Tomfoolery, around a single topic that is close to everyone's heart — Family. The artiste digs deep into history and brings out major differences between various generations like Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha and sheds light on how each of them have a unique approach to life problems. And boy, his jokes are hilariously relatable. That’s not all, one can not miss Kenny’s emphasis on the newest member in his family, his wife Tracy. Of course, with Kenny supporting the Millenials, he also gives us a glimpse into his relationship with Tracy and her cousins and her grandfather through fictional stories, which surely all of us have experienced at least once in life.

₹999 onwards. March 12, 3.30 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town.