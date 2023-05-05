Naveen Richard: For your family, but with a twist 

Born in Cochin, raised in Tamil Nadu, and educated in Bangalore, standup comedian Naveen Richard finds himself caught between different linguistic identities. From a cross-cultural context, he may have felt an unconscious pressure to speak fluent Malayalam and Tamil, which contributed to a sense of not fully fitting in. He tells us, “I didn’t fully belong in Tamil Nadu or Kerala.”

In a candid chat, ahead of his impending show in the city, Naveen adds, “I feel like Hyderabad is an old city with a new young heart that’s still discovering itself.” The popular face in the Indian comedy circuit will present clean and family-friendly material at Family-friendly jokes for friendly families and unmarrieds also. While the title of the show may sound like a tongue-twister, Naveen’s comedy will resonate with everyone in the room.

Some relatable anecdotes will spotlight the most mundane aspects of life, including grocery shopping and banal family situations. “I joke about everyday things – that’s my usual style – to talk about buying fish – how disturbing it is because they still have their eyes open. I hope the audience gets reminded of me the next time they go grocery shopping and lets out a smile,” he shares. Naveen explains that his brand of comedy is frivolous, easily understandable, absurdly amusing, and accessible to individuals of all ages.

The comedian’s flair for physical comedy is rooted in his childhood. In school, he was dubbed as Mr Bean for his hilarious facial expressions. “My friends used to give me cough syrup and my face would involuntarily convulse,” he shares. These defining moments ultimately led him to develop his signature style, or what he calls his Mr Bean persona. It came into existence after he pulled off a Macbeth parody in his 11th grade. “I improvised comedic acts making those facial gestures and left an audience of nearly 2,000 people in stitches. I was surprised because I never knew that it would work on anyone else apart from my friends. Perhaps, that was a Clarion call to make people laugh professionally,” Naveen adds.

On May 6. ₹799. At ALT Space, Jubilee Hills. 7 pm.

E-mail: chokita@thenewindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita