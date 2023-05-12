It is interesting to see someone talk about why they are not in a good mood: Biswa Kalyan Rath

He knows what crosses your mind. He pens down the mindless and pragmatic encounters in his life that are a dime a dozen. Every day, no matter where he is, he makes it a point to perform newer materials at open mics. With each version, he gains fresh perspectives that refine his ingenuity. And so, Biswa presents Mood Kharab, the cathartic and rant-filled one-hour special that accounts for first-world vexations. Biswa Kalyan Rath’s latest stand-up show critiques immigration, the metaverse, childhood and online shopping. Shot in London, the special also showcases his extraordinary brand of alternative comedy, which combines relatable stories with visual elements that enhance the punchlines. One can say that his performance is a ‘seamless’ stream of consciousness, connecting all the dots of his assortment of relatable stories. Biswa’s Mood Kharab creates a world that is both familiar and alien, making us laugh even as we learn. A lot more is revealed as he lets us in.

Be prepared for jokes and commentary on immigration officers, London’s penchant for organisation, mathematics, middle-class upbringing, and directions, with a touch of Biswa’s humour and sharp wit. He reflects on the process of writing his jokes and the common theme he noticed in them. He explains that the jokes revolve around basic inconveniences, those that people in relatively affluent societies tend to face. They are not meant to be taken seriously. He offers us a glimpse into his mind, to illustrate satire and how he copes with the frustrations and challenges of modern life. “I started writing these jokes without having a theme. Then I realised that I am always angry and I thought I’d put it up as it is interesting to see someone talk about why they are not in a good mood,” he shares.

The comedian goes on to explain how he and other artistes approach their craft. He notes that a lot of comedy is born from personal experiences and the ability to catch oneself in a moment of irritation or annoyance. This involves being able to view the situation from a third-person perspective, which helps to make the humour relatable. Biswa also describes how comedians often have moments of zoning out during performances, allowing their minds to observe the situation from a detached stance. They make mental notes during these moments, which can be used to enrich the material. However, they are never sure if the audience will relate to the jokes they make, and it is ultimately up to them to decide whether a joke succeeds or fails. He underscores the trial-and-error nature of comedy and the need to constantly test and refine the piece to connect with people. He says, “The real art of comedy is that you have to learn by doing. Sometimes something happens to you, and you start thinking if the same happens to other people too. A lot of comedy is about catching yourself in the moment of being irritated by something. It is a third person’s point of view. Comedians also tend to be zoned out when their mouth does the talking but deep inside they are bored. That’s how observational comedy is. Sometimes you are there; sometimes you suddenly disappear from the situation. But you make mental notes even while you are performing. We don’t know if people will relate. If they do, the joke lasts. If not, it dies off.”

Biswa highlights how comedy has always been a part of his life, even before he pursued it as a career, and how his early experiences helped to shape his interest in the art form. He attributes his interest in comedy to his father, who used to watch a lot of comedy shows when he was home from work. Biswa suggests that there has always been a streak of humour in his family, but acknowledges that unless you are a comedian, people may not find you funny. He reveals that even before he pursued comedy as a career, he had written a comedy piece for his school magazine in Class 4 or 5. Although he admits that it wasn’t very funny, it shows that he was already interested in writing comedy at a young age. Biswa goes on to recall a time when he cracked a joke at a school assembly and nobody laughed. Despite this, he continued to pursue comedy and even did impressions on his teachers at the intermediate level, which became popular among his classmates and even teachers. “My advice to aspiring artistes who are in the comedy circuit would be to take care of the penny and the pound will take care of itself. Just write one good joke and everything else will follow suit. A lot of people get confused by social media. Yes, indeed, there you get your space. But eventually, if you are a good comedian, you will be noticed and will be picked up. People love to laugh and when someone makes them laugh, which is the toughest thing to do, they build a personal connection with the artiste. Just focus on your jokes regularly and you will find your voice,” Biswa adds.

Streaming on Amazon Prime.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita