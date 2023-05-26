I’ve always been very critical of myself: Azeem Banatwalla 

If you look at Azeem Banatwalla’s popular videos, it is about putting a spin on the everyday world. Watch any clip of the Mumbai-based standup comic, and you would catch a slice of his counterculture of Halloween, the Indian governmental regime and colonialism. For the writer-turned-comedian, the polarised environment is grist for the mill. Everyone is simply mad at each other and today’s top political laugh lines come from comedians with a conscience. Azeem is touring his latest one-hour show, Minor Celebrity wherein he records his satire from the position of someone of ‘B-grade’ fame. The comedian brings a distinct slant to his spoof digging into the idiosyncrasies of popularity and entertainment. Touching upon the fleeting nature of stardom, he engages his audience across multiple cities while also making them introspect on popular culture and societal fascination with celebrity status.

What role does comedy play in balancing entertainment and mind-bending statements?

I think comedy is a great medium to touch upon sensitive topics, and indeed larger issues that percolate society. It’s about learning to laugh at ourselves and our imperfections. That pays the way to acceptance which is a key step on the improvement journey.

How do you ensure you handle subjects with sensitivity while still making people laugh?

You have to be smart about how you write the jokes, how you phrase things. Our politicians lack nuance in these matters and routinely engage in hate speech without consequence. Comedians (or comedians like me, anyway), tend to have a conscience, and we try to make our points without causing hurt (and even if it does, there is never intent). If you’re smart with how you write your jokes, there’s plenty of room to manoeuvre.

How do you practise and refine your timing to enhance the impact of your jokes?

There’s no substitute for getting on stage and trying out jokes. It’s the same process the world over. Get on stage, tell your jokes, and the audience will decide if your work is good enough.

You also often include self-deprecating humour. Is that a conscious choice?

I think learning to laugh at yourself is very important. I’ve always been very critical of myself as an artiste (and human) all my life, so self-deprecation seems natural in humour as well.

Is it important to craft and organise one’s material to create a compelling and seamless flow throughout?

It depends. As a writer myself, I like to have structure and flow to what I create. Some artists who are more mercurial and off-the-cuff may find this too restrictive, so it depends on each artiste.

How does humour spark conversations and encourage critical thinking among people?

Comedy is more than just jokes. I think particularly artists like Hannah Gadsby, Bo Burnham, and more recently, John Mulaney and so many others have shown that comedy can be hard-hitting as well as funny. If your work gets the audience to question why they do certain things, or why they think a certain way, it’s a step in the right direction.

What about stage frights? How satisfying is the first wave of laughter?

It’s always there, to an extent. There’s always a tiny voice that wonders if you will go on stage and forget how to be funny, but I think it’s not a real issue after a few years of accomplishing stand-up.

What’s next? Is there something completely different you are working on?

For the moment, the plan is to continue touring Minor Celebrity in India and abroad, with hopefully a couple of international comedy festivals on the way. That’s the larger plan, the rest is just trying to enjoy life, one day at a time, stay fit and healthy, and have as many interesting experiences as possible.

₹499. On June 11. 8 pm. Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills.