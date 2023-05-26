When your life is like the script of a stand-up comedy gig

For Syama Harini, an up-and-coming stand-up comedian, life is full of conundrums. Take the name of her upcoming comedy show, Enna Vazhka Da, a phrase uttered by Tamil-speaking people when they are either happy or pissed off. It goes both ways, just like life.



Speaking to Indulge, she said her upcoming show will be the first long-duration event (it will run for an hour) for her. "Although I took up stand-up in 2013-14, I've performed for smaller durations for up to half an hour only, until now that is," she said.

Also read: Falling in laugh: Comedian Rajat Sood is all set to charm the Chennai audience with his unique mix of jokes adnd poetry



Asked about the theme of her show, Syama explained, "I talk about a lot of things. My stand-up comprises my observations, what I see in my life, in my friends' lives. For example, in this show, I will talk about how I will be turning 30 soon and how being an adult is very difficult."

Syama has been pursuing stand-up all the while working a full-time job

Syama says because she grew up as a protected child, despite having a full-time job and pursuing stand-up alongside, she finds it difficult to do certain things, about some of which she will mention in her show.



"I panic when I receive money for my shows. I hand the cash over to my mother, for I am afraid I might spend it on things that may not be important. I have never been alone in my life and hence I get nervous when I have to travel alone for my shows," she said.



The 29-year-old, who holds two degrees and also does theatre, will use these experiences of hers to make her audience laugh. Syama said she was lured into taking up the art form while she was working part-time with Evam Stand-Up Tamasha. "I used to watch Alex (Alexander Babu), KK (Karthik Kumar), Praveen (Kumar) perform and I too wanted to try it. They are the ones who inspired me," said Syama.

Also read: World Laughter Day: Stand-up comedy has no grammar, says comedian Manoj Prabhakar



Her goal for now is rather simple. "I want to take my performances to a bigger audience at a bigger venue. I want to be able to fill a 500-seater," she revealed.



INR 299. June 3, 2023. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.