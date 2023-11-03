It wasn't an easy journey: Rupali Tyagi

For stand-up comedian Rupali Tyagi, there were hard times, especially when she was pursuing comedy during pregnancy. Getting involved in the art form during the first two years of parenthood was the hardest. She opens up about her upcoming performance in Hyderabad while candidly discussing the struggles of balancing her comedy career with parenting and marriage. Rupali’s comedy, rooted in her present experiences, has lately shifted from motherhood to a broader spectrum, promising a great sense of relatability. The artiste also highlights that her inspiration is ingrained in confronting her obstacles.

Balancing a career in stand-up comedy with being a mother and a wife must be difficult. How do you manage your time effectively to excel in all these roles?

In an ideal world, being a mother, a wife, and a career person shouldn’t be difficult. However, what makes it difficult are the stereotypes and expectations that society has set for women when they play these roles. Thanks to the support systems around me, I have fortunately been able to set myself free from many of these expectations to a large extent. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I am in a very good place right now. There were hard times, especially when I was pursuing comedy while I was pregnant. Balancing comedy during the first two years of parenthood was the hardest. And all of this while I had a full-time, demanding corporate job. But I am glad I persisted. I would urge women not to give up and to continue following their dreams. Just try and take one day at a time. My daughter is now five years old. I would like to believe (or rather hope) that the days of major heavy lifting are behind me. I mean now it is as difficult as pursuing any other career while being a parent. In fact, there are women in many careers who face many more challenges on a daily basis than I do currently.

Are there any stand-up comedians who are also mothers that you look up to? How have they influenced your approach to comedy and parenting?

Interestingly, I have never thought like this. I have never looked for inspiration based on gender and roles. I have been inspired by comics of all genders and roles based on the quality of their work and creative struggles. I am sure they play different roles in their personal lives and have endured unique challenges and hardships. I am not motivated only when someone overcomes a specific challenge. I am motivated by the core human idea of persisting to win whatever the challenge. Parenting often comes with funny moments.

Can you share a humorous parenting anecdote that you’ve turned into a comedy bit?

Parenting does have a lot of funny moments. I can’t share much here because I’m yet to release these bits on the Internet. But I can tell you that I am about to release a clip on Instagram about how we make decisions for our kids — for example, how we choose which school our daughter should go to. This year, I am also planning to record a longer video for YouTube about parenting.

`299. November 5. 6 pm. At Aaromale — Café & Creative Community, Jubilee Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress. com @PaulChokita