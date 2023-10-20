Aakash Gupta unwraps freshness in a spick-and-span comedy show

Stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta has always given an impression of a concept, character and situation. Many are familiar with sketch comedy from television, where it gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s through iconic shows such as Monty Python’s Flying Circus, The Carol Burnett Show, SCTV (Second City Television), and Saturday Night Live. During his audition for Comicstaan 2, plugged on Amazon Prime Video, Aakash swiftly captured our attention and became a fan favourite. With consistent high scores in numerous episodes, his distinctive sketch comedy style propelled him to the grand finale.

Ultimately, Aakash was the co-winner of Season 2, sharing the title with Samay Raina. Brand New Show, Aakash’s performance in Hyderabad stands out as one of the biggest shows of his overall India tour. Despite keeping details about the set under wraps, Aakash is making a return with his current show, following a global tour with his previous production, Excuse Me, Brother. “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart as one of my favourite cities to perform in. I visit here at least three times a year for major shows. The audience here is diverse. Four years ago, during my first visit to Hyderabad, I used to perform in intimate venues such as cafés, malls, and banquets. The journey from those small settings to where I am now represents a significant leap. I am deeply grateful for the immense support and the many people who come to watch me perform,” he tells us.

Due to his background in theatre before transitioning to stand-up comedy, Aakash effortlessly incorporates sketch and physical comedy into his performances. How does he approach his material? “I say, my style involves organic joke-telling, I mean, my approach to comedy is rooted in natural, spontaneous, and unforced humour. I don’t rely on rehearsed punchlines or scripted jokes; instead, I draw inspiration from everyday life, observations, and the situations I find myself in,” he adds. Aakash shares a familiar narrative with many artistes: leaving behind a corporate job, discovering his passion for performance, venturing into acting, and bringing laughter to the public.

What sets his story apart is the fact that his decision to quit his job wasn’t solely driven by stand-up comedy. Even while balancing his corporate responsibilities, he dedicated his weekends to theatrical pursuits, presenting his deep-rooted love for the stage. “After three years of quitting my previous job, I began uploading my comedy videos on YouTube. During those years, I was engaged in various activities. I worked at Radio Mantra while simultaneously pursuing my interests in stand-up comedy and theatre. T he job was primarily for gaining experience, and surprisingly, I never grew tired of it. It was an experience I had always wanted to have,” says Aakash.

`499 upwards. October 21. 7.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur.