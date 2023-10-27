Punit Pania: The voice of parody

Punit Pania's humour is not just a perpetuation. He is sure of what he is saying. For years, the Mumbai-based standup comedian has persisted on the fringes of the Indian English language comedy community, never quite conforming to the narrow, increasingly sanitised norms of the scene. In our country, there is an abundance of inspiration and irony, he laughs. His contemplative, conversational style doesn’t offer quick laughs for audiences accustomed to the classic setup punchline formula. Unlike many Indian comedians who revel in feel-good urban millennial self-celebration, he specialises in extracting laughter from moments of truths and unsettling revelations. Pania’s work is deeply rooted in political engagement. One of his upcoming sets in the city, Guilty Bystander along with three more different shows in Hyderabad is grounded in the ethos of Missing In Action (MIA). There’s a palpable concern for society as a whole — a society plagued by inequality, hypocrisy, and volatility. His erstwhile shows are dark and this one is perhaps, something feel-good, yet raw and blithely stoic and realistic.

What subjects are you covering with Guilty Bystander?



It’s perhaps one of the most personal shows I’ve ever written. But personal is political, if one is educated enough. Largely, the set covers three stories of my life — and the theme is that I don’t seem to participate enough in my life like others do in theirs. I don’t feel emotionally attached enough to my activities or life in general. Also, most people have an unhealthy attachment to things and that’s what the show is about — philosophical and personal.

You are inspired by philosophy and sci-fi books. How do they help you see your surroundings differently?

I just came out of a 10-day Vipassana course! I was off the phone as well. There is content and inspiration everywhere if your eyes are solid. Those eyes are that of an artiste. An artiste is built differently. They have taken in so much stimulus, that they have to express it in their art. When your perception is keen, you’ll find inspiration everywhere.

Comedy, or political comedy comes from a place of conscience. Your debut special, No Country For Moderation captured the dilemma of a comedian in tackling uncomfortable topics like domestic violence. Do you think comedy should cause us discomfort in our follies?

People may treat satire as one genre of comedy but indeed, it comes from a place of conscience. I do it because I can’t help but call a spade a spade. Once you see the light, you can’t un-see it. I feel compelled to talk about the things I do on stage. They end up being financially unsound decisions from a selling point of view or a corporate show point of view. I still do it. Had I wanted to do it for the market, I wouldn’t have left my previous job in the first place. Often, the stance I take makes people feel uncomfortable but then, whoever comes to watch me perform, is already prepared for it. For a general audience, my material is largely unpalatable. But that’s just our present sociopolitical setup — all is centrist. That makes me feel, it’s all the more important to talk about what makes us uncomfortable.

`499 upwards. October 28. 6 pm. At Aaromale — Cafe & Creative Community, Jubilee Hills. — Chokita Paul chokita@newindia nexpress.com @PaulChokita