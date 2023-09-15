Be unapologetically yourself: Prashasti Singh 

Prashasti Singh’s advice to emerging talents is an impassioned plea to remain true to their exceptional voices, even if it means charting a course less trodden. Authenticity, she posits, is the key to longevity and fulfilment in comedy. While it might be a familiar sentiment, it carries a poignant truth: Comedy, especially within the framework of Prashasti’s upcoming show in Hyderabad and subsequent India tour, Man of the House, extends beyond surface-level criticism of imperfections; it serves as a conduit for joy and enlightenment of the human spirit. Making people laugh, as she passionately conveys, is a versatile art form. Comedy can be awkward and uncomfortable, but it also finds itself in the everyday, the mundane, and the delightful absurdities that pepper our lives.

What can we look forward to with Man of the House? What’s the overarching vibe or experience you aim to create during this tour?

Man of the House is all about family life and the quirky dynamics we find in every household. It’s an exploration of the gender roles and stereotypes that often go unnoticed but create amusing confusion. The show’s overarching vibe is an experience-based comedy that offers keen insights and funny observations about families, society, and the antics of modern-day adults.

Do you think comedy is all about making people feel uncomfortable about their flaws while making them laugh, or is it something more?

Comedy is not just about making you squirm in your seat over your flaws, although that can be a part of it. Its main aim is to make you laugh, to light up your day. Sure, there are times when we venture into its nooks and crannies, there are topics we don’t talk about in polite company. That’s when the awkwardness creeps in, and from that discomfort springs humour. It’s like talking about things we usually keep in the shadows. But comedy can also be simple. It can be about getting stuck in traffic when you suddenly realise how utterly absurd the whole situation is. That’s comedy too, finding the hilarity in the mundane, everyday instances that are right in front of us. The art form wears many hats. It can be a mirror reflecting our quirks, a spotlight on our discomfort, or a magnifying glass for the absurdity of life.

Women often have to navigate a fine line between being funny and adhering to societal expectations. Does it not become tiring?

To keep going in any field, you’ve got to stay true to your own voice. It might mean that not everyone is going to be your biggest fan, and you might end up with a niche audience. But that’s a choice we all have to make. Do you do comedy a certain way just to please the masses but lose touch with who you really are? Or do you stick to your guns and be yourself? For me, after years in this profession, there’s just no way to keep it going if you’re not honest about who you are. So, in the end, it doesn’t matter what people think, even if it means having a smaller audience. It’s about being authentic and true to yourself, no matter where that path takes you.

If you could have a conversation with your younger self, what would you tell her?

If I could have a heart-to-heart with my younger self, I’d tell her: Own who you are and be unapologetically yourself. Even if it feels like you’re the odd one out or you don’t quite fit in — that’s alright. Not everyone is supposed to fit into the same mould. Instead of trying to be someone else, embrace your identity and celebrate your differences. All of us don’t have to be cut from the same cloth to find our place in this world.

What advice would you give to aspiring women comedians who might be hesitant to enter a field that has been less welcoming to them?

Go for it. There might still be biases and preconceptions that some people hold, but that should not deter you. In fact, now is the perfect time to pursue comedy. The landscape has changed, and there’s a growing community of talented women comedians who have already broken barriers. While attitudes may not have completely shifted, they have certainly improved. The comedy world is evolving, and there’s a greater openness to diverse voices and perspectives. One’s voice is not only valuable but also contributes to the positive changes happening in the field.

Do you think things are changing now? What more needs to be done?

Things are improving and nothing drastic can be done. As more women pursue comedy, they naturally bring in a broader and more diverse audience. The increase in viewership translates into more significant ticket sales and a better representation of women in comedy. It’s a gradual process, but it’s working to bridge the gender gap in the industry. The most important thing that needs to be done is to keep at it. The more women and diverse voices are part of the comedy landscape, the more normalised it becomes, and the closer we get to achieving true parity in the field. It’s all about consistency and perseverance.

Tell us about your favourite part about performing live on tour besides making us laugh.

I not only get to share my comedy but also learn and grow from the experiences. I like to meet new people and immerse myself in different cultures. Their perspectives, their reactions, and their laughter all add depth to the show. You keep fine-tuning your set. You gather new observations and find ways to connect with every crowd. It makes the show richer, more nuanced, and enjoyable.

`499 upwards.September 23, 8 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita