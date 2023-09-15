Shamik Chakrabarti opens up about his deadpan-style comedy 

Shamik Chakrabarti's comedy, often characterised as a refreshing amalgamation of deadpan wit, understated delivery, and intellectual finesse, is setting him apart as a rising star in the circuit. Hailing from Bengaluru, Shamik has honed his craft by embracing his innate proclivity towards nerdiness.

Intriguingly, the talented comedian is poised to embark on an exciting and highly-anticipated gig that promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter and amusement. The performance also serves as a herald for an impending whirlwind of observational and anecdotal material. Shamik’s repertoire is an enthralling passage through the idiosyncrasies of mundane existence, peppered with his unmistakable, intellectual perspective on the world.

The comedian, who has an impressive tenure of nearly seven years in the industry starting from May 2016, first etched his name into the annals of recognition through a multifaceted approach. Later, his ascendancy to becoming a household name is attributed to a two-fold strategy comprising live performances and a stellar appearance in the hit comedy competition series Comicstaan (2022). As he reflects on this pivotal juncture in his career, he candidly tells us, “It was difficult, but I learned a lot about comedy and myself.”

He recalls the rigorous and demanding nature of the competition and adds that his arduous journey likely encompassed relentless writing, rehearsing, and performing, all within tight deadlines. Shamik’s contemplation about producing new material within a week, which would be publicly scrutinised upon release, speaks to the immense pressure and scrutiny that artistes often face in the digital age.

“I delved into the different genres of comedy, such as alternative, improv, and sketches,” he adds while noting that when engaging in stand-up, the concept of genres becomes less prominent. Born in Kolkata, and eventually settling in Bengaluru, the 34-year-old’s upbringing was marked by a series of relocations and transitions.

While his interest in comedy had simmered beneath the surface during his college years, he never envisioned it as a viable career option at the time. Instead, it remained a personal fascination. He found himself inclined towards iconic comedians like Russel Peters, Conan O’Brien and George Carlin. “I found out the different things you can do as a comedian,” Shamik tells us, adding, “Undeniably, my childhood shaped most of my material. I used to spend time with my own thoughts. I got a lot of me-time in a nuclear family.”

`499. September 17. 6 pm. Aaromale Cafe & Creative Community, Jubilee Hills.