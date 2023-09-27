Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru shows cancelled

Comedian Trevor Noah’s two shows in Bengaluru have been cancelled, allegedly, due to poor acoustics.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise to his fans. He wrote, “Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

Also read: Man of the hour: Karthik Kumar's latest special addresses mansplaining

One of the ticket holders said, “Before Trevor took the stage, there was another comedian who was performing but everyone was booing him and wanted Trevor on stage. When Trevor finally came on stage, the audience said they were not able to hear him. I was able to hear him but the others weren’t. This kept on happening for some time and then Trevor left the stage and came back some time later.”

Also read: Jagan Krishnan’s ‘Jagane Thandhiram’ brings love stories from the ’90s

“He again asked the audience if they could hear him and even though most of them said yes this time, he kept on repeating the question. And finally he told everyone that the show is cancelled and the ticket money will be refunded,” the person adds.

The comedian performs next in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.