‘Black Ticket’ is all about growing up with Tamil cinema

Way back, when he was still in college, Manoj Prabakar bought a black ticket for the Tamil film Kireedam for Rs 400. But that’s not the beginning and end of this story. “There is a whole story behind it,” standup comedian Manoj tells us, “They sold me a balcony ticket for black. But when I went to the theatre, it didn’t even have a balcony!”

These are the kind of experiences one can expect from the show titled Black Ticket, which will see Manoj as the host and three comedians — Guna Kannan, Praveen Kumar and Yogesh Jaganathan — sharing their experiences of growing up with Tamil cinema. One of those is the desperation to buy a black ticket. “There was an instance in the first episode of our show where one guy said he had bought a black ticket to watch Sivaji. And the point of the movie was to eradicate black money!” shares Manoj.