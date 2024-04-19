Kenny for your thought: 'I think you should do comedy for the right reason, which is just to do comedy'

A

I think this whole medium is built on negative criticism or feedback because, unlike other professions, it's the most unique profession. In fields such as music, acting, writing and producing, you get to write your draft and rehearse your song at home, in isolation. Once you feel it's good enough, that’s when you present it. Stand-up, unfortunately, cannot be done like that. One can’t sit at home, write out the whole joke and perform. It'll never work, because stand-up comedy is so instinctual for the audience. You don't think and laugh, you laugh first, and then you think. That kind of reaction is so honest that it can only be invoked when you perform it in front of the audience. When they laugh is when you know, I'm going in the right direction. It’s a difficult and hard job with an unforgiving process, which is why very few people make it. So the rejection and criticism happen hand in hand as you are creating it. So by the time you present it to an audience, and by the time you, as an audience, come and pay money to see the final show, it has already gone through a round of criticism. So it barely needs any (criticism) cause it's fundamentally built on it. So I would add that I take criticism and negative feedback very, very, very well because as comedians, we receive it every day.