Taking inspiration from Seinfeld, Somnath Padhy brings a voice true to himself in the comedy scene

Bengaluru-based comedian Somnath Padhy is set to bring his first solo show to Hyderabad. Hailing from a region where the stand-up comedy scene thrives, he weaves together some of his most remarkable highlights and cherished learnings in his upcoming show. While his performance may not revolve around a specific theme, the comedian aims to touch upon various experiences that have shaped him over time, offering audiences a glimpse into the wisdom and wit he has gathered along his journey. As he returns to Hyderabad after years for his upcoming show, he says, “This city has had a fast-evolving stand-up comedy environment in the past four-five years. The progress of the comedy scene in the city represents the positive growth of the industry in the country.”

Noting Seinfeld as his gateway into the comedy scene, Somnath hopes to bring a raw, real, and original voice to the industry that hasn’t been done before. His show provides a glimpse into his world and his true self that he won’t compromise on, making it a delight to look forward to.

Somnath prioritises connecting with his audience to ensure they enjoy his performance. If he senses that some people in the room might not be familiar with his content, he intuitively reads the crowd’s mood and adjusts his delivery accordingly. “Rather than changing or tweaking my content based on the region I’m performing in, I gauge the audience’s mood and focus on building a rapport first,” he explains.

Somanath believes in addressing the obvious; acknowledging what is happening in the live audience. He mentions, “You can get contextual laughter in that environment. As my material revolves around personal anecdotes and storytelling, I try to present my unique take on mundane things.”

Somnath talks about how standup comedies have an internal ‘voice’ that directs them in their performance and writing; this is his perspective developed through years of work and understanding the audience. “For me, comedy is about sharing my perspective on the world with the audience — it’s like storytelling through my own lens,” he says. The entire process of preparing content revolves around his performances. When an idea comes to him, the first thing he considers is how to deliver it. If the style doesn’t resonate with the audience, he adjusts the delivery, not the content, and he stands by that approach with confidence. “A comedian is as good as his audience. If a show doesn’t go well, a comedian can’t let it get them down, as there is always another day and show to present,” he signs off.

Tickets at INR 299.

August 17, 7 pm.

At The Street Comedy Club

Story by Anshula Dhulekar