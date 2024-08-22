Saikiran comes to Chennai with his show, ‘Saikiran Checks In’
Saikiran is not new to comedy. Having spent 10 years making people laugh with his anecdotal jokes, he has come a long way, from simply observing people to actually turning simple, regular incidents in life into hilarious comedy. His humour is on point and so are his replies when we catch up with the Hyderabad-based artiste ahead of his upcoming performance in Chennai. Well, here’s how Saikiran checks in.
Excerpts:
What is Saikiran Checks In all about?
Saikiran Checks In is a show, which juxtaposes the lifestyle changes of many people of our generation. Growing up in a middle-class household and now thanks to corporate jobs, we get to experience things that we couldn’t even imagine. All this is wrapped in a series of hilarious observations/ anecdotes from my middle-class childhood to now checking into some of the best hotels across the country.
From a research consultant to a prominent stand-up comedian, how has the journey been?
It’s been a very interesting journey. As a consultant, you research and produce a report based on your observations. As a comedian, you take those observations and give them a funny twist. Fairly complimentary skill sets, except in comedy, nobody asks for footnotes, only punch lines!
This is also your 10th year as a stand-up artiste. What are the lessons you have picked up on the way?
Yes, it’s been a decade of comedy or as my dad calls it, a decade of disappointment or as my mom calls it, a decade of embarrassment! Every day in this business teaches you a new lesson, which mostly is that the lesson you learnt yesterday is all wrong. It’s all contradictory lessons without a syllabus.
You perform clean comedy, but in all these years, were there moments when you felt tempted to venture out of clean comedy and try something different?
I enjoy all kinds of humour, though I perform clean comedy. And no, I was never really tempted to “spice up” my content as clean comedy suits my nature and style.
Have you observed any changes in stand-up comedy in these 10 years?
There are lots of changes that have occurred in the last 10 years. To start with, the explosion of social media and so many comics becoming viral stars! The sheer number of live shows happening every weekend in all the major cities and large numbers of audience who are coming and appreciating different kinds of comedy in various languages. A decade ago, I wouldn’t have imagined or believed that stand-up comedy will be a mainstream, much watched, liked and a shared art form.
What are the new materials you are working on?
I am simultaneously touring five different shows — Pure Veg Jokes, Nearly Nice Guy, Matrimania, of course, Saikiran Checks In and my newest — Saikiran Tours & Travails. This new one is a storytelling show about interesting incidents that happened to me as I travelled across the country for my shows. I bring anecdotes of going tiger spotting in Ranthambore, learning surfing in Vizag, and how and why I got my portrait painted on the promenade of Pondicherry along with other stories.
Tickets at INR 499.
August 25, 5 pm & 7 pm.
At Medai –The Stage, Alwarpet.
