Humour lies in between what is felt but not said: Stand-up comedian Sriraam Padmanabhan

Using the stage as a platform to underline his point of view, Sriraam Padmanabhan plays the Devil’s Advocate in his show, by the same name. His journey with standup started at a point where he realised he liked to counter the popular census in the group. By being that person, he develops his show around challenging stances and having more than a singular point of view, as there is a counterpoint to everything as well. Over the years, he’s still evolving his material and adds an element of anticipation by holding his cards pretty close to his chest.

Sriraam talks about his existential approach to his comedy. He says, “Being low is the dissonance between expectation and the biological wiring we have towards living a particular life and how everything in the world is counter-intuitive. Living at rock bottom means living close to the truth of the situation.”

Focusing on lived experiences as a base for his work, he explains how everyone is living a subjective truth; comedy becomes subjective as well. “Humour lies in between this ether of what is felt but not said; the fact that someone is verbalising it in a palatable manner is a step towards taking the weight off of many shoulders,” he adds, as comedy is closely linked to truth.

Speaking about comedy and his writing process, Sriraam says, “I believe that there is a clear blurring of lines between what is art and content.” Voicing his opinion about how there was a control of narrative before, which has been stolen away from the demands of social media, and the way it directs the dissemination of content, he explains, “Algorithm rewards regularity. There is not enough room to have lived experiences that eventually ferment in one’s being to be converted into art.” He emphasises how content is immediate, and that’s why it is important to dedicate time to the material to make it more meaningful.

While doing a live show, Sriraam feeds on the audience’s energy and if they are on the same train of thought as him. “I have gratitude towards people who come for live shows, as I believe it takes effort in investing time in what you enjoy,” he adds.

Tickets at ₹299 onwards. August 24, 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)