Aashish Solanki brings ‘Good Boy, Better Show’ to Chennai and Hyderabad

Aashish Solanki’s journey in stand-up comedy has been a story to watch out for. From Comicstaan 3 to Pretty Good Roast, he now brings his debut show, Good Boy, Better Show, to Chennai.

For the last three to four years, Aashish has been working on the material for his stand-up, which revolves around his experiences growing up in a middle-class family, having a ‘cop’ father, and his previous profession as a teacher of Mathematics. He highlights how the first show always has more heart as it is the first glimpse into his world.

Talking about his connection with the audience, Aashish hopes to check if his observations about the world are relatable. Honesty is the way to the audience’s heart, he believes, as he says, “The audience can see through you. For instance, I look a certain way and dress a certain way, but if I go make a joke about being the cool guy of the group, it’s not going to end well.”

What he keeps in mind for a live audience is that every live show is different, and an artiste can’t come with the same energy. He believes that it is important for the audience to feel like the artiste is feeling the same things as them.

Aashish also states that the ‘silliness’ and the relatability make the viewers gravitate towards him. He adds, “I want to create something that is my own and let people laugh at that instead of catering to what they find funny.”

Reflecting on his journey, Aashish speaks to us about how the expectation of him has changed over time. After seven years of being in the scene, he opens about his increasing greed for an audience. “Initially, I was happy to fill a 20-seater room, but now I want to fill 400 seats.” He highlights how earlier the audience didn’t know much about him, but now they come to hear his story.

Tickets at INR 499.

August 31, 7 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.

September 1, 4 pm & 7 pm.

At KLN Prasad Auditorium: FTCCI & Bhaskara Auditorium.

— Story by Anshula Dhulekar