Stand-up artiste Sharul Channa’s Saree Not Sorry is set to take the city by storm, blending humour with cultural insights

Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as Sharul Channa, the acclaimed Singaporean stand-up comedian with deep Indian roots, is set to take the stage with her show Saree Not Sorry. Scheduled to be a highlight of the city’s entertainment calendar, this performance promises to be a blend of humour, cultural insights, and personal reflections. “I am so excited to bring this show to Hyderabad,” she says. “It’s a city with a rich history and a vibrant culture, and I can’t wait to connect with the audience here.”

Saree Not Sorry is not just a comedy show; it’s a celebration of Sharul’s Indian heritage and her unique perspective as a global citizen. Sharul, who has lived in Singapore since she was three months old, maintains a strong connection to her Indian roots. Her affection for India, particularly the southern region, shines through as she prepares to entertain Hyderabad’s discerning audience. “Despite living in Singapore, my heart beats for India,” she shares. “I want to bring a piece of that love and connection to every performance.”

The artiste’s show will feature a series of stand-up routines that reflect her sharp observational humour and her knack for storytelling. She plans to address a variety of topics, from the quirks of everyday life in India to the broader social issues that resonate with her audience. “Comedy is a powerful tool for social commentary,” she explains, adding, “I aim to make people laugh while also making them think about the world around us.”

One of the most distinctive elements of Saree Not Sorry is Sharul’s commitment to wearing a sari throughout her tour in India. This sartorial choice is more than a fashion statement; it’s a declaration of her pride in her Indian heritage and a playful nod to those who question her cultural identity. “I love wearing a sari, it’s a beautiful symbol of my heritage and a way to show that I am unapologetically Indian,” she tells us.

Known for comedy that often delves into sensitive and controversial topics, Sharul has faced challenges, including show cancellations and backlash, particularly in more conservative regions. However, she remains steadfast. “I find myself apologising too much, but now I do not want to apologise,” she says. This bold stance ensures that her audience here in the city can expect a show that is both thoughtprovoking and entertaining. “Humour can open up difficult conversations. It’s important to challenge norms and make people think,” she adds.

The Hyderabad show promises to be a memorable experience for attendees. The comedian’s interactions with her audience are a highlight of her performances. She enjoys engaging with people and drawing humour from their behaviours and interactions. This habit of observing people allows her to create content that is both relatable and funny.

Her ability to connect with her audience on a personal level is one of her strengths. Her shows often leave a lasting impression, as evidenced by her previous performances. She recalls a memorable experience in Bengaluru, where a father brought his daughter to both of her shows. “Moments like these remind me why I do what I do,” Sharul reflects. “It’s about creating connections and shared experiences.” Such interactions underscore the loyalty and affection she receives from her fans and affirm her belief in the power of comedy to connect with people.

As a woman in comedy, Sharul has faced numerous stereotypes and biases. “The comedy scene is tough, especially for women,” she notes. “But it’s also incredibly rewarding to break those barriers,” she adds. Her advice to aspiring female comedians is to write, perform, and not be intimidated by the male-dominated scene. “Stay true to your voice,” she encourages. “Comedy is about authenticity and finding your unique perspective.”

Tickets at Rs 499. August 30 & 31, 8 pm.

At Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills.

Written by Manik Reddy

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress