Alexander Babu’s Alexperience to return for final show in Chennai: A unique blend of comedy and music

When standup comedian Alexander Babu performs on stage, one can be rest assured that you will not only roll in the aisles, but also sway to some euphonious tunes. And now, the ace comedian is all set to bring his popular show, Alexperience, for the one last time in namma Chennai. After touring for over 2.5 years, Alex will bring the curtains down on the show this weekend. We catch up with the ace standup comedian, who lets us in on the show, which has been close to his heart. Excerpts from the chat....

Tell us about Alexperience.

After the success of Alex in Wonderland, there was a demand for something ‘similar but different’, which became one of the driving ideas behind my new show. The show starts with a shock factor and even ends with a twist, which is unusual for a comedy show. The background to this new material is that I wrote it during the pandemic. I felt a calling to share these ideas, initially intended for a video, and as time went on, the concept expanded. I thought, “Why not dive deeper and offer a more thought-provoking experience to the audience?”

Over the course of the pandemic, I gathered experiences, and the show evolved to reflect the issues people are facing worldwide. I also incorporated music into it, like in Alex in Wonderland, and it worked well.

My new show has seen a great response worldwide, with more viewers attending the live shows compared to Wonderland. I’m still exploring options, including putting this new show on YouTube or perhaps even launching my own streaming platform.

Alex in Wonderland is now rocking the OTT space...

Alex in Wonderland being on Amazon, alongside blockbuster movies, gave Tamil comedy a big push, and this success extended to stand-up comedy across the country. These platforms have helped stand-up comedians reach a much wider audience. I believe Alex in Wonderland spread largely through word of mouth.

How has Tamil standup comedy evolved over the years?

When I started 10 years ago, I mainly performed in English since it was more widely understood. However, the inclusion of Tamil in my shows, especially when using music, helped me connect with audiences who might not have typically attended comedy shows.The rise of Tamil comedy is tied to the fact that people in Chennai, and South India in general, began telling their stories in their native language. English, as a medium, still opens doors to a wider audience, but it’s the infusion of Tamil culture that keeps people coming back. It’s about finding that balance, and it works well for me.

What kind of feedback have you received for your shows?

One of the key lessons I’ve learned is that comedy isn’t just about making people laugh. It’s about addressing relevant, real issues. It’s about reflecting what I am going through, and what the world around me is going through. Over the course of my shows, I’ve noticed that people’s feedback changes, and their reactions help me evolve. Comedy, for me, is not just entertainment; it’s a way of sharing and processing what’s happening in the world.

There’s also a musical element in my show, and I’ve often received feedback about the balance of culture and humour, especially with references to icons like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. While I connect more with the older generation of Tamil music, it resonates with both younger and older audiences. People seem to embrace it as long as the jokes are strong and the art is given precedence.

You have not appeared in movies after Maara?

Although I haven’t pursued acting much after Maara, I’ve had opportunities, but they either required too much of my time or didn’t seem significant enough. With my focus on touring and comedy, I couldn’t commit. After my current show, I plan to take a break for about a year to focus on writing and editing my next material. If acting opportunities come during that time, I’d be open to them.

As for singing, I do enjoy it, but to be a professional singer requires a lot more discipline. While I am trained, there’s still a long way to go to master it. However, it remains a possibility for the future.

