Experience the hilarity of everyday life with Pranit More in Baap Ko Mat Sikha

Pranit More's journey into standup comedy began unexpectedly. Once an introvert, he first tried stand-up on a whim during a trip. The positive response to his open mic content encouraged him to pursue comedy further. “I used to watch Abhishek Upmanyu’s and Zakir Khan’s stand-up. They are really good and have been an inspiration for my career,” he shares.

Drawing inspiration from everyday life, Pranit finds humour in the mundane. “We can get content from literally anything that’s happening around us,” he says. His jokes often stem from daily experiences, such as traveling via public transport or stories his friends share. The comedian enjoys crafting anecdotes, writing jokes, and testing them at open mics, where he modifies his material based on audience reactions.

At his Hyderabad show, Baap Ko Mat Sikha, the comedian fills the stage with engaging anecdotes and crowd work. “The show is filled with stories related to my dad as well. It also involves crowd work,” he says. While he has a penchant for dark humour, he hasn’t had many opportunities to explore it on stage.

Pranit acknowledges the challenges of stand-up comedy, particularly the need for fresh content. “Stand-up is not like music which you can listen to multiple times; you can only laugh at a joke once. So I try to write almost every day, and it takes a lot of effort, ” he explains. Collaborating with other comedians helps him refine his jokes and overcome writer’s block.

Since starting his stand-up career in 2017, he has learned to navigate the delicate balance of humour. “One thing can be offensive to someone and funny to someone else, so we never really know who will get offended by what. I usually keep my jokes away from risky material and really offensive ideas,” he explains. Looking ahead, Pranit plans to post more content regularly on YouTube.

Tickets at Rs 399. July 7, 6 pm.

At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Written by Manik Reddy

