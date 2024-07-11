Chirag Panjwani’s Shaadi Mubarak is a comedic take on the trials of planning a big fat Indian wedding

Hyderabad's comedy scene is set to light up with Chirag Panjwani's roaring stand-up show, Shaadi Mubarak, where laughter meets the chaotic world of wedding planning and marital bliss. Drawing from his own experiences, he takes audiences on a hilarious rollercoaster ride through the trials and triumphs of organising a budget wedding that feels like a grand Indian celebration. In this show, Chirag humorously dissects the institution of marriage, offering a fresh perspective as a newlywed. “Shaadi Mubarak is about the perspective of marriage from a guy who has been single all his life,” he explains, promising anecdotes that resonate with both singles and couples alike.

Chirag, a seasoned comedian who found his passion for stand-up in 2015, brings a unique blend of vulnerability and humour to his performances. “It has never bothered me to reveal something vulnerable,” he shares, adding, “The pressure is mainly to see if that vulnerability is funny to the audience or not.”

This candid approach allows him to connect deeply with his audience, navigating topics from dating mishaps to familial encounters with comedic finesse. Reflecting on the dynamics of live versus online performances, he admits, “Few of my stand-ups work well live but not online.” Embracing the unpredictability of comedy, he acknowledges that jokes bombing on stage are part of the growth process.

“My toughest crowd is usually in Delhi,” he chuckles, recounting the interruptions that initially irked him but now sees as integral to the show’s dynamic. And what does Chirag do when he encounters a writer’s block, we ask. “For me, it’s a process of working and reworking on your ideas,” he tells us. “When I hit a roadblock, I seek inspiration from various sources. I do open mics, observe people, and sometimes travel, as I believe it teaches you a lot.”

Navigating the fine line between humour sensitivity, the comedian remarks, “The tricky part is with self-deprecating jokes — if the audience isn’t already enjoying the show, this could give them more reasons to hate you.” This awareness underscores his commitment to delivering laughter without crossing boundaries, ensuring every joke lands with just the right comedic punch.

Rs 499. July 14, 8 pm.

At District 150, Madhapur.

Written by Manik Reddy

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress