Experience Rahul Robin’s unique blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling in his Hyderabad show

In the dynamic world of stand-up comedy, Rahul Robin shines with his distinctive blend of humour rooted in personal tales and keen societal observations. Hailing from Bihar with Malayali roots, Rahul embarked on his comedic journey in 2018, initially facing challenges but eventually flourishing into an award - winning career, catalysed by a viral YouTube video in 2022.

“I shape my comedy to convey messages while always being self-deprecating to ensure it resonates without causing offense,” Rahul begins to tell us, deftly weaving stories that touch on political landscapes and personal experiences, often centering on his family dynamics and the profound impact of societal issues like mob violence. In his upcoming Hyderabad show, Radhe Radhe, the comedian delves into why he believes in God. The main theme revolves around his journey of faith, how a person like him fell in love with God, and the influence of his family, especially his father, who was a struggling theatre artist and moved to Bihar in search of work.

Rahul shares, “My way of dedicating my art to my parents is writing jokes on them which will last forever in our hearts.” Balancing his day job with night performances, Rahul meticulously refines his material, testing jokes at numerous open mics before polishing them for YouTube or Instagram, a process that demands six months of dedication per video. “My friends and family selflessly sacrifice their time with me, enabling me to dedicate myself fully to stand-up comedy,” Rahul acknowledges gratefully, recognising their steadfast support as he continues to evolve as a comedian.

Through laughter and introspection, Rahul’s comedic artistry not only entertains but also inspires, resonating deeply with audiences who appreciate the honesty and warmth in his storytelling.

Tickets at Rs 299. July 13, 7 pm.

At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress