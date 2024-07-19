Stand-up comedian Mervyn Rozz debuts solo show ‘Moving On’ in Coimbatore

“For every stand-up comic, their solo show becomes their identity,” says comedian Mervyn Rozz, who is gearing up for his debut solo show, Moving On, in Coimbatore. The show chronicles his seven-year journey in stand-up comedy, detailing his transition from a sales manager to a full-time stand-up comedian. The show highlights the myriad experiences and encounters he has faced, the lessons learned, and the growth he has achieved, all presented with a generous dose of humour. Through anecdotes and personal reflections, Rozz offers an intimate look at his life in the comedy world, promising an evening filled with laughter and insight.

"I’m not the type to observe something and instantly jot it down. So, I dedicated a few months to carefully crafting the content for this show," says comedian Mervyn Rozz, describing his preparation process. "After completing a small role in a movie, I realised that I didn't want to go back to doing a show here and there without a pattern. I decided to go mainstream and try my hand at solo shows, and that's how 'Mervyn Rozz Moving On' came into being."

Mervyn adds that the absence of a backup, the lack of support to give the show a fillip, and not having a companion to match his flow, are the biggest hurdles he has to face while performing solo for the first time. "It's just the audience and me for an hour and a half, which makes me a little nervous," he remarked. "But that will be there, no matter how many shows we do. Each day is a new day with a new set of people, and it's our responsibility to make them laugh. We comics dole out jokes for the first 5 to 10 minutes, and once the laughter starts echoing in our ears, we go with the flow," he added.

And he says that it’s not always the comic who makes the jokes, the best ones can come from the audience as well. "I once asked a girl why she was alone at my show, and without missing a beat, she replied that none of her friends wanted to see me. The entire audience of 600 people burst into laughter. At the end of the day, it’s a comedy show, and it’s not just us who can make jokes. As long as there’s laughter, we’re fine. All I do is accept defeat and wish that they won’t take over my place as the comedian."

In his concluding remarks, the comic states, "Life isn't about reaching a final destination, becoming a particular kind of person, or achieving something specific. It's an enjoyable journey that we cherish and move through. I aim to convey this message through my life experiences," encapsulating the essence of the show.

Tickets at Rs. 499. July 20. 6:30 pm.

At SBI, MGR Nagar, Peelamedu, Avinashi Road,Coimbatore.

Story by S Shruthi Darshini