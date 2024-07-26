Comedian Vivek Samtani takes to stage in Bengaluru this weekend

You are one of the fastest-growing standup comedians on social media. But how did this journey begin?

Like all the comedians’ journey in our country, I also started with engineering (laughs). I was studying in Mumbai and was also very interested in theatre. Mumbai, in general, is very rich in culture, let it be movies, art or other things and standup comedy was part of it. I was very fascinated with it from the beginning. I used to follow foreign comedians and so, I thought I should give it a try. But after trying, I realised I shouldn’t have done it (laughs). But eventually, it worked out for me. But then COVID-19 came along and everything shifted online. But I kept on posting videos on social media and everyone liked it. That’s when my career as a standup comedian began.