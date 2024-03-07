First openly queer Tamil-Canadian standup comedian, Sunthar V brings ‘Avana Nee?’ to India

When we get on a call with Toronto-based standup comic, Sunthar Vykunthanathan, on a sunny morning, we hear him ordering latte at a coffee shop with an accent which is anything but Tamil. But once he breaks into Tamil, one would know why he has chosen to do his shows in Tamil, actually a mix of Tamil and English. The point, however, is that although he could have chosen English as his medium, considering he has grown up in Toronto, he stuck with Tamil. We are not surprised then when he mentions to us, “Tamil Nadu feels like home.” As we get to know him more, we understand that his love for Tamil also stems from the fact that his parents are refugees, originally from Sri Lanka.

At the very outset, we mention about a clip from one of his shows where he says, “In India, you cannot joke about sex, politics, religion, and Vijay,” and Sunthar begins to laugh. “It’s tongue-in-cheek! I’m not looking to put anybody down in any of my comedy; my comedy is always punch up. So, it’s always thinking about how do we look at things in a way where everybody feels like they can get a good laugh out of it.”

Sunthar is the first openly queer Tamil-Canadian standup comedian who is touring globally with his show Avana Nee? After performing in Bengaluru last week to a packed house and a standing ovation that left Sunthar teary-eyed, he is now all set to take the stage in Chennai. So, how does it feel to be touring his debut show? “It feels amazing because the reception is amazing. I think we’re at a point in society where a lot of people are willing to listen; even if their values or views are different, they’re willing to listen and come and have a laugh. And I’m not trying to change anything, I’m not trying to change anybody’s opinion. I’m just saying, ‘Hey, I exist, this is my story, let’s all have a laugh about it’,” Sunthar says, adding, “And maybe you’ll take away something about how challenging my life is, or how challenging it is for queer people. I’m proud of all the things that make who I am. And so I want people to understand the multi-faceted identities I have — as a queer, as a Canadian, as a Hindu. Also, the fact that my comedy is born out of Canada, and London, is kind of unique. All the Indian comics, who do English comedy or Hindi comedy or Tamil comedy, you see them taking their work to the West, right? I’m the first one to go the other way around, in many ways. So, that feels really cool.”