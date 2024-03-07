What’s keeping Nesan busy?

After a successful first special called Bad Decisions, Nesan David is back with yet another special titled, Nesan’s Nation. The one-hour live standup comedy is his 10th, and Nesan is excited, to say the least. “I’m the youngest comedian in Chennai to have done 10 one-hour shows. Though I have a long way to go, I really feel good to have come this far,” says the 21-year-old.
In Nesan’s Nation, Nesan will deliver a lot of jokes that teenagers and young adults can relate to. “I’ll also be doing a lot of crowdwork in this show where I’ll be interacting with the audience a bit more than usual,” he tells us.
Also known for his musical comedy, Nesan will play the guitar and sing a few songs, apart from talking on subjects like GenZ, Instagram, trends, dogs, relationships and dating, colleges in Chennai, and best friends — everything that makes Nesan’s nation. “I start the show by talking about how the recent fame on Instagram has impacted my career in a good way and helped me grow as a standup comedian. I also talk about how I always wanted to experience this fame, but once I got it, I didn’t know how to deal with it. So, I start the show by doing a few jokes about how I’m getting recognised by people these days,” Nesan says.
Talking about the comedy scene in Chennai, Nesan says that it “is growing day by day. Ninety per cent of the audience who come to my shows are first-time live standup comedy viewers. I’m glad that young comedians like me are making an impact in the Chennai comedy scene. And I really hope more people get to know about this art form.”
Tickets at Rs 300.
March 9, 4 pm to 6 pm.
At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.
