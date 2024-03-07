What’s keeping Nesan busy?

After a successful first special called Bad Decisions, Nesan David is back with yet another special titled, Nesan’s Nation. The one-hour live standup comedy is his 10th, and Nesan is excited, to say the least. “I’m the youngest comedian in Chennai to have done 10 one-hour shows. Though I have a long way to go, I really feel good to have come this far,” says the 21-year-old.

In Nesan’s Nation, Nesan will deliver a lot of jokes that teenagers and young adults can relate to. “I’ll also be doing a lot of crowdwork in this show where I’ll be interacting with the audience a bit more than usual,” he tells us.