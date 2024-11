Azeem Banatwalla is someone who can find comedy in the smallest details of life and make them hilariously relatable. From an engineer to a stand-up comedian, his journey has been anything but conventional, but that’s exactly what makes him one of the most loved comedians in India today. After his performance at Comic-Con Hyderabad, Azeem spoke candidly to CE about his journey, his love for all things geeky, and why performing in Hyderabad always feels special.

For Azeem, stepping onto a stage in Hyderabad is a unique experience. The city’s energy is infectious, and the audience, is one of the most enthusiastic he has encountered. “I always feel amazing about performing in Hyderabad. It’s always the most enthusiastic crowd I’ve had. Recently, I announced a stand-up tour, and we hadn’t finalised the Hyderabad date yet. I got about 50 DMs from people completely offended, asking, ‘Why is there no show in Hyderabad?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming!’ They’re super enthusiastic and just a great crowd,” he shared, smiling.

Comic-Con itself holds a special place in his heart. Having performed there for several years, Azeem feels right at home in the midst of its geeky vibe. “It’s awesome! I’ve been doing shows at Comic-Con for 5–6 years now, and it’s always super fun. It’s a great place for all the geeks and misfits to come together and find people like them. I’m one of them. It’s nice to see people unabashedly enjoying what they love,” he said.

But with live shows come unpredictable moments, something Azeem thrives on. He recounted a funny fan interaction from the performance at Comic-Con. “I was talking about this FIFA game celebration called ‘The Griddy,’ and four young boys just got up and started doing it right in front of me! It was surreal but also very fun,” he laughed, clearly enjoying the memory.

Azeem’s path to comedy wasn’t something he planned, and he’s the first to admit it. “Nobody really plans to become a stand-up comedian, you try it out once or twice, and if you do slightly well, you get applause. It’s addictive — you want to feel that again. That’s why I kept doing it. If I had failed the first time, I probably wouldn’t have done it again,” he said.

Even after years of performing, the butterflies before a show never go away. “Oh yeah, absolutely, it never changes. If you’re not nervous before going on stage, there’s something wrong. People travel from far away to watch you, and it’s your responsibility to give them the best show possible. It’s not about how I feel — it’s about ensuring they have a great time,” he admitted.

A self-professed geek, Azeem’s love for pop culture is evident in everything he does. Growing up, he devoured comic books like Archie and Spider-Man and has since moved on to graphic novels. “We had a library down the road where I’d pick up everything from Casper the Friendly Ghost to Richie Rich,” he recalled. These days, he’s hooked to animated shows like Arcane, which ties into his passion for video games.

His favourite fictional character? Kratos from God of War. “His evolution as a character is fascinating, he’s this hard man with an empathetic side, amazing abilities, and weapons. Plus, you get to be him in the game — it’s the perfect mix,” Azeem explained.

For someone who makes comedy look so effortless, Azeem knows the challenges that come with the job. “People often think you can just stand up and be funny, but things like lighting, sound, and audience seating make a huge difference. The atmosphere is crucial, and a lot of people don’t realise that,” he pointed out.

‘It’s a constant race’

Creating fresh material is another part of the constant grind, but Azeem approaches it with a competitive streak—mostly with himself. “There’s always self-doubt,” he said. “You think, ‘This was my best material; now I need to write something better.’ It’s a constant race, but I’m competing with myself more than anyone else,” he further added.

Azeem also shared his admiration for fellow comedians, listing Kanan Gill, Manik Mana, and Shreeja Chaturvedi as his favourites in India. “Kanan’s work is always great. Manik’s videos are so fresh, and Shreeja has such a unique voice—she’s super fun to watch,” he said.

Before signing off, Azeem made sure to address his fans in Hyderabad who have been eagerly waiting for his show. “I’m coming, don’t worry!, people have been personally affronted, saying, ‘Oh my God, you’re not coming to Hyderabad!’ I’ll be there on February 15—or somewhere around that date. I’m coming!” he said with a laugh.

With his relatable humour, undeniable charm, and deep love for his craft, Azeem Banatwalla lit up the stage at Comic-Con Hyderabad. Whether you were a comedy enthusiast or a geek at heart, his performance left everyone laughing—and maybe even geeking out alongside him.

Story by Darshita Jain