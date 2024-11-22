Go back in time with Amit Tandon’s new show in Hyderabad

Reminiscing old memories with friends or family is a beloved pastime. It gives us a chance to relive the good old days and forget the present for a while. Amit Tandon picks up on the emotion of nostalgia for his new show Hamare Zamane Mein. It offers a social commentary on his generation’s reflections, highlighting the changes they have witnessed in technology, society, and shifting perceptions of money and products.

Amit believes that everyone plays up on nostalgia, and values that time only because it is in the past. “In reality, it was not that great of a time, there was nothing exceptional about it,” he says. To create this show, he first thought of the theme, drew comparisons, experienced flashbacks of his own life, and consequently, painted a picture for the audience.

While talking about his perspective towards this generation, he appreciates the increased exposure and expansive knowledge base. The artiste also points out that this generation is hard-working, and is very conscious of their health and body. “It is also nice to see how they are not running after money, but want to pursue something which makes them happy. What I am worried about is the amount of money they spend, which will effectively not let them buy a house till they are around 40-50 years old.”

Making money from his passion was one of Amit’s challenges in his journey. He started stand-up in 2010 to get a break from his routine life, while he was simultaneously running his own company. “In the beginning, I had absolutely no plans of pursuing it professionally, I just enjoyed the vibe of clubs, loved being around people and going on the stage,” he says. In 2016, some of his videos went viral, and that totally changed his career trajectory. Following that, in just one and a half years, he toured 20 countries with his show, “and the rest is history.”

Amit points out a notable difference in the audience of India versus other countries, “Outside India, there is a hint of homesickness in everyone; hence a Hindi stand-up show is like a small festival for them, where they have a chance to meet 100-200 people of the same mindset. In India, a Hindi stand-up is just a show, but there, people plan their day and week around the show.”

Tickets at INR 799. November 24, 8 pm. At Akan, Madhapur.