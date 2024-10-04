Vikas Kush Sharma chats about his journey into stand-up comedy and more

A

There is nothing easy about crowd-work. You never know what will someone from the audience say that might make you angry. But you cannot show that anger on stage. Also, everybody is human. You have to handle every situation. Crowd work is very specific. You really want that everyone in the hall is quiet. Also, it is all about connecting. You speak to one person and make thousands of people connect to that person. That is very difficult. Its impromptu comedy.