This show promises to be a candid exploration of the bizarre and hilarious moments that define Inder Sahani's life

Inder’s comedy draws from the absurdities of everyday life, weaving together personal experiences, family dynamics and the intricacies of relationships. His unique comic style thrives on storytelling, effortlessly connecting with audiences through anecdotes that strike a chord with many. With a keen sense of reading the crowd, he tailors his performances to the energy of the room, ensuring that every show unfolds in an unpredictable, laughter-filled journey.

He openly discusses the fear of jokes falling flat during performances. Inder views this anxiety as a stepping stone to refine his material and connect with the audience on a deeper level. “When a joke doesn’t land, I’m not above admitting it. I might even joke about how badly it went, which can get a pity laugh or that elite “at least he’s trying” nod from the crowd and hey! when things aren’t working, I’ll take that as a win just so I can sleep at night!”

Pondering over the evolution of his material, Inder reflects how he has witnessed significant changes in the comedy landscape over the years. He notes an increase in opportunities for diverse comedic styles and a broader audience base. However, he also acknowledges the challenges posed by rising intolerance among audiences, which requires comedians to navigate sensitive subjects carefully.

Talking about authenticity and his creative process, Inder shares how writing and performing are intertwined. “About 40 per cent of a joke’s success comes from observation and writing, while another 40 per cent is built through live performance. The remaining 20 per cent involves continuous reworking to ensure that the humour resonates with everyone,” he concludes.

Tickets start at Rs 499. October 26, 7.30 pm. The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

(Story by Anshula Dhulekar)