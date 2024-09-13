Nishant Suri aims to connect with audiences through his relatable humour

Nishant Suri, the winner of Comicstaan 1, has come a long way in his stand-up comedy journey. A s h e prepares for his solo show Nishant Suri Live in Hyderabad, it’s the perfect time to reflect on his evolution as a comic and the insights he has gained along the way.

Nishant’s solo show promises to be a delightful mix of materials, drawing from his experiences over the recent years. With no specific theme, he aims to connect with the audience through relatable and casual humour. “Comedy is existential based on things that matter to me,” Nishant shares, as he adds, “During the pandemic, it started revolving around Buddha’s sayings — ‘life is suffering’; but over the recent years, I talk about casual things flippantly.”

Performing a solo show in Hyderabad after a while, Nishant is excited to connect with the city’s audience once again. He acknowledges the importance of full — time comedy clubs, stating, “Full — time comedy clubs automatically bodes well for the scene. Without a full — time club, local artistes are at the mercy of pub owners and all.”

As a comedian, he believes it’s crucial to be authentic and develop a natural connection with the audience while also exploring and refining your own unique style. “When someone tries to be pretentious or put on an act, it doesn’t resonate — the audience is smart, and they can sense when something isn’t genuine. Authenticity is key to making that lasting impact,” adds Nishant.

His creative process involves capturing ideas as they come to him and refining them through open mics. He emphasises the importance of the performance aspect, which develops over time.

Comicstaan, the platform that launched Nishant’s career, provided him with a unique opportunity. “Comicstaan was different from YouTube, where you stand out when your videos go viral. It was a great platform for providing visibility to artistes. The environment of a comedy bootcamp also shaped my approach. Comedy happens at your own pace, it’s under your prerogative, knowing that you can work under pressure and create material, it makes you aware of your abilities,” he shares.

Addressing the inevitable slumps that artistes face, Nishant advises, “You can’t force it, it's not manual labour, you should try to get in a good headspace and not punish yourself.”

Tickets at Rs 499 onwards. September 15, 4 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar