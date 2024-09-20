Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special, Bollywood projects, and her desire to work in the South

A

I do alter my performance based on the city. My show has the same story beats, but I deliver it differently based on the day I have had, the mood I am in, and the audience I am performing for. I also allow myself to improvise and enjoy myself as much as I can, because if I am not enjoying myself, then the audience won’t as well.

For example, in Chennai, I have to acknowledge the fact that I studied in Chennai and that I have a history with the city. And only Chennai can understand the cultural foundation of my behaviour. To play off that will be so fun.