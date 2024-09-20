Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special, Bollywood projects, and her desire to work in the South
Those who have followed the Indian stand-up space in the past decade would have come across the name Sumukhi Suresh. As one of the trailblazing women in comedy, Sumukhi has left her mark with hilarious stand-up specials and hit OTT shows like Pushpavalli and Comicstaan.
Celebrated for her witty Tamil-infused jokes and sketches, she’s now taking her latest stand-up special, Hoemonal, on tour across India and internationally. Indulge got on a quick chat with the comedian ahead of her show in Chennai.
Why the name Hoemonal? What can we expect from your stand-up special?
I belong to the generation where girls were raised conservative but grew up to find their independence, personally and professionally. But it’s not easy. The guilt of trying a new way of life constantly keeps popping up. Plus, I am in my 30s and hormonal imbalance is the real boss of my body. My show Hoemonal explores me failing to be a ‘hoe,’ while dealing with hormonal imbalances, PCOS, and the fear of dying alone. I feel the core of Hoemonal is relatable and amusing, and I would love for audiences abroad to experience that too.
Despite growing up in Nagpur, you try to keep your Tamil roots strong. Is it a conscious decision to maintain it that way?
Honestly, there is no trying. It is who I am. I am proud to be multilingual. Knowing Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada has been enriching for me as an artiste. Now I am trying to master Marathi too. My father is very good with languages and is a master of Tamil literature. So the least I can do is to let that side of me be part of my art as naturally as possible.
Do you alter your scripts as per the city you perform in?
I do alter my performance based on the city. My show has the same story beats, but I deliver it differently based on the day I have had, the mood I am in, and the audience I am performing for. I also allow myself to improvise and enjoy myself as much as I can, because if I am not enjoying myself, then the audience won’t as well.
For example, in Chennai, I have to acknowledge the fact that I studied in Chennai and that I have a history with the city. And only Chennai can understand the cultural foundation of my behaviour. To play off that will be so fun.
You have collaborated and worked with a lot of your friends. How have these collaborations helped in your career and life?
We all started together or around the same time. We learnt from each other and still do. Also we know each other’s aspirations. We all aren’t just good comedians, we are also writers, aspiring directors, interesting choice for acting gigs. So the chance that other’s wont give us, we give each other.
Female comedians were less in number when you started out. Today, we see them in plenty. How would you see this transition?
This is great! I cannot wait for more female comics to come from smaller cities and towns. Their voices will significantly contribute to the growing audience for female comedians.
I saw Aditi Mittal and decided to try stand-up. Someone sees me and tries it too. Someone sees them, and the list goes on. The internet has helped highlight our voices. Zoom shows allow girls to try their content even if open mics aren’t happening around them at a decent time.
You feature your mother’s comments a lot in your content. How does your mom/family react to these?
My mom doesn’t see my content as comedy. She sees it as reality. She doesn’t endorse the sarcasm at all. And I am sure other moms are thinking that about my videos too. My family is too intellectual to be bothered with what I do. They are studious and geniuses, so until I am a rocket scientist, they won’t care.
Can you give a sneak peak into your upcoming Bollywood projects?
I have written dialogues for Vikramaditya Motwane’s next feature called CTRL, starring Ananya Pandey. The movie will be released on Netflix on October 4. I have also written Tushar Hiranandani’s next feature that is going on floors soon. I have written and will creatively produce a movie that is currently on a leading OTT platform. Furthermore, I got a chance to act in Pritish Nandy Communications’s next project, The Royals that has a stellar cast. There is a lot of other work in the pipeline that I will reveal slowly.
How did Bollywood happen in your career?
Actually being part of all film industries is my goal. Be it the Hindi, Tamil, or Kannada. When I started, I didnt think that was the end goal but as I found writing and acting, I realised these industries can help me have a legacy if I work hard and showcase my talent in the most earnest way possible.
Pushpavalli had a lot to do with my name being circulated within these film industries. People watched it, appreciated and expressed interest in collaborating with me.
Can we expect to see you in any projects in the South?
I want to. In fact, I am going to use this article to let the Southern film industry and web space know that I am ready to audition or send sample scenes.