Jamie Lever announces 'The Jamie Lever Show' in Mumbai on Feb 17 and 18

The wonderful and witty Jamie Lever has already won the hearts of many on social media through her mimicry and comedy and now she has announced India’s First One-Woman show: The Jamie Lever Show. The Hindi standup comedy extravaganza was just what one would have expected from the legendary and veteran comedian Johnny Lever’s daughter. She promises an unforgettable experience to the audience with her impersonations, singing, dancing and of course, wit. Her first shows are scheduled at Nehru Centre and Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane on February 17 and 18.

She has been taking the stage for over a decade now and has been a part of the Johnny Lever Live tours which has run successfully with over 250 shows globally. Jamie comments on her newest endeavor, “The Jamie Lever Show is a labour of love, bringing together all facets of my comedic and artistic abilities. It's a unique blend of laughter, impersonations, and entertainment, giving the audience a glimpse into my world. I'm thrilled to bring this one-woman show to my hometown, Mumbai and can't wait to connect with the audience in a more intimate setting."

The show is set to widen the scope of successful women comedians in modern times and would set a benchmark for stand-up comedy in the country. Audiences can expect an immersive experience and a laughter-filled evening. The show will take place in her hometown only but she may travel to other cities in the future.

